The world’s largest animal rights organization has its sights on Roswell’s zoo, contending an epidemic of suffering exists at the Spring River Park & Zoo, with obese animals trapped in archaic concrete dungeons that afford no space for them to engage in natural behaviors.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation says animals at the city-operated zoo are going insane, with bears, mountain lions, bobcats and a coyote all repeatedly pacing back and forth in extreme distress and frustration in their cramped concrete pits and tiny cages.

The animal rights special interest group issued a news release Monday, complete with two veterinarian’s assessments of animals at the zoo, and a video depicting a frustrating existence for the zoo’s animals. The news release follows a complaint PETA lodged with federal authorities in January.

PETA is calling for the city to immediately begin renovating the zoo for the welfare of animals, and to release the zoo’s big cats and bears to reputable sanctuaries with expansive habitats.

PETA’s director of captive animal law enforcement, Brittany Peet, wrote Mayor Dennis Kintigh a letter on March 15, saying two wildlife veterinarians visited the zoo on Feb. 25 and 26 and prepared reports detailing numerous welfare concerns, many stemming from alleged inadequate enclosures, particularly the “grotto style” enclosures for the zoo’s two female black bears, Ursula and Sierra, and two male 7-year-old mountain lion siblings, Bret and Bart Maverick.

[auth] “The bears and mountain lions are confined to concrete pits, which cause numerous physical maladies, including wear to paw pads and joints, sores, lesions and hair loss from excessive irritation on hard surfaces,” Peet wrote the mayor. “The experts observed that both bears had patchy hair loss and that one of the mountain lions had an abdominal lesion — all of which may have been caused and are at least exacerbated by the animals’ confinement on concrete.”

Peet also said the mountain lions are overweight, perhaps in part due to a lack of exercise.

“It’s been documented that these four animals pace back and forth in the concrete pits, which not only wears their paws and joints, but also indicates ongoing psychological distress and is a sign of poor welfare and suffering,” Peet said.

In addition, Peet said confining several other animals to cramped, round, wire corn-crib cages with concrete flooring, roofs blocking the sky and limited enclosure complexity has led to both physical and psychological problems among animals.

“Lemurs were observed to be overweight, which may be because of a lack of adequate space and environmental enrichment,” Peet wrote. “A bobcat was observed pacing repeatedly, which is a stereotypical behavior indicative of psychological distress and may also be attributable to a lack of adequate space.”

City response

Kintigh declined Wednesday to respond to the letter.

City spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said PETA’s March 15 letter was a follow-up to the complaint PETA filed in January with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal regulatory agency that licenses the Spring River Park & Zoo. He said city leaders are aware of PETA’s concerns about the zoo and its 136 animals.

“If the USDA finds merit to the complaint, we expect that agency will be notifying the city and zoo,” he said.

Wildermuth said a USDA representative came to the zoo in December for an official visit and found no issues with the health and care of the zoo’s two mountain lions and two bears.

“The only issue noted by the USDA regarding the lions’ and bears’ enclosures was the need for some patchwork repair on walls,” Wildermuth said. “That work has been completed.”

The inspection by a veterinary medical officer with the USDA cited the city zoo for several minor infractions, including not having enough trained staff, but found no problems regarding animal health.

The Animal Care division of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service licenses and inspects many animal-related enterprises, including zoological parks. The USDA also conducted three routine visits to the Roswell zoo in 2016.

Wildermuth said the USDA came to the zoo again a few weeks ago.

“The inspector said the mountain lions were a little overweight at that time,” Wildermuth said Wednesday. “As of today, one lion has lost weight to get down to the weight recommended by USDA while the other lion is almost there. There were no other findings of concern with the health of the lions and bears or regarding their enclosures.”

Wildermuth said the mountain lion photo PETA used relative to its complaint was taken two years ago.

“Coincidentally, in the course of normal care and monitoring by the zoo staff, the mountain lions had their diet adjusted since that photo was taken and weigh less today than they did at the time of that photo,” he said.

Additionally, Wildermuth said lions generally add weight in winter.

“The local veterinarian used by the zoo in the care of the animals was not concerned with the lions having a little extra weight since they were still coming out of winter, when they generally add some weight,” he said. “The vet’s recent checkup of the animals found the lions and bears in good health.”

Potential improvements

Wildermuth noted the zoo has a new superintendent, former head zookeeper Marge Woods, who was appointed in December, following the October retirement of Elaine Mayfield, who had headed the zoo for decades. He said Woods has been reviewing all aspects of the zoo and the city expects future discussions about potential improvements based on her recommendations.

“Any improvements undertaken at the zoo will be designed to benefit the animals and patrons,” Wildermuth said.

Wildermuth said some initial plans have been made to expand the enclosure for the bears.

“Meanwhile, fully engineered plans for a new and expanded mountain lion enclosure are ready,” he said. “That enclosure would be an estimated three to four times larger than the existing enclosure and would feature natural ground.”

Expanding facilities is contingent on adequate funding, Wildermuth cautioned.

“Moving forward with these plans for the new bear and mountain lion exhibits is dependent of funding, which is very tight right now,” he said. “These bear and lion enclosure plans have been in the works prior to PETA’s complaint. The ideas and plans were generated by zoo management and staff and were not triggered by the complaint.”

PETA said city plans to expand the bear pit were inadequate.

“Making an already inadequate enclosure larger would not address the underlying issue of confining large, far-ranging animals to concrete pits that wreak havoc on their bodies and don’t allow for adequate sensory stimulation,” Peet wrote Kintigh. “These animals require large, naturalistic habitats in which they can roam, dig, den, and engage in other types of natural behavior.”

Peet urged the city to permanently close both the bear and mountain lion pits.

“We’ve also twice offered to help place these animals in a reputable sanctuary — at no cost to the city — where they’d be able to roam acres of naturalistic habitats, and we stand ready to facilitate this transfer,” Peet wrote.

PETA philosophy

Debbie Metzler of PETA told the Daily Record Wednesday that PETA is committed to closing every concrete bear pit structure in the country, while working to have all zoo animals released into more natural habitats. Metzler said PETA opposes the public exploitation of all animals in zoos. She said other opportunities exist for wildlife education not involving the caging of animals.

“It is an archaic concept,” she said. “You can talk to any 5-year-old child about dinosaurs, and they’ll go on forever. They’ve never seen a dinosaur. You don’t need to have live animals on display, spending their entire lives in these depriving conditions, just so that humans can gawk at them. Wild animals need to be in the wild, and that’s where they should be. People can learn about them online. They can learn about them in nature documentaries.”

Metzler said concrete pits and other manmade structures do nothing to educate children about the behaviors of animals in the wild.

“Because they’re in these enclosures out of the dark ages,” she said. “We would like to see all of the animals at this roadside zoo moved to facilities where they can get the veterinary care, where they can have the space that they need.

“These are wild animals and humans just really have no business locking them up so that we can look at them.”

Metzler said the Spring River Park & Zoo is considered a roadside zoo because it is not accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Even reputable sanctuaries, they want to see themselves out of business some day,” she said. “That’s the philosophy, is that this is not how wild animals should be living. If they do have to live in captivity, we want to see them in a facility that treats them as the wild animals that they are and gives them every possibility to live as naturally as they can.”

Metzler said PETA has not yet heard back from Kintigh. She said PETA hopes to work with the city, and that she does not know of any plans for litigation against the city.

“We do want them to at least make a step toward better welfare for these animals,” she said. “We want to do the right thing for these animals. We really do hope that they take it up on our offer to find reputable sanctuaries.”

