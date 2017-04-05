MENU

Peggy Jean Dunn

April 5, 2017 • Obituaries

DunnObit2 DunnObit1Peggy Jean Dunn, age 74, of Roswell, NM, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. [auth] to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2017, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment at South Lawn Memorial Park in Tucson, Arizona.
