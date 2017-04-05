Username: 1

Advertising





Peggy Jean Dunn, age 74, of Roswell, NM, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. [auth] to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2017, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment at South Lawn Memorial Park in Tucson, Arizona.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Lucille (Webster) Allison February 7, 1934-April 2, 2017 Michael Joseph “Mike” Grieve »