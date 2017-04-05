Username: 1

NMMI’s Farid Yunes, below, delivers a baseline backhand shot during his No. 1 singles match while Lady Colt Megan Lynch, above, finishes a serve during her No. 1 singles match Tuesday at the Institute tennis courts. (NMMI Sports Press Photos)

In a match postponed due to high winds Tuesday, the Colt and Lady Colt tennis teams hit the courts at the New Mexico Military Institute Wednesday, to face on one of the top high school programs in the state, Robertson of Las Vegas.

It was a back-and-forth battle on the boys’ side, with the Colts outlasting the Cards for a 5-4 win.

The Lady Colts, [auth] playing without Ana Ruja at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, were not as fortunate, losing 9-0 to the defending state champ Lady Cards.

“Robertson’s got a great team, one that is constantly at the top of the state. They’re never going to give up and neither are we,” said head coach Will Cavin.

The Colts were tied with the Cards 4-4 heading into the final — and longest — doubles match of the day. Farid Yunes and Francisco Saracho defeated the Robertson’s doubles team 6-1, 5-7, 6-6 and 7-4 in the tiebreaker to get the victory for NMMI.

Cavin said it was good to see his boys squad come back for the victory.

“Farid Yunes won his singles match and just battled out to win his doubles, along with his partner Francisco [Saracho]. They played really well and had to come back and win the third set and the tie-breaker. They just stayed focused and pulled it out.

“Sebastian Aguirre won at No. 6 singles, and then paired up with Spencer Treat to win No. 3 doubles. There’s two of the five matches we had to have to win the match, and Alan DeGroot battled through three sets to win his singles.”

The 9-0 loss by the Lady Colts was a bit surprising, but coach Cavin thinks his girls’ team will find a way to make it to state.

“The Robertson girls, with four Fulgenzis on the roster, they made a run, but we’re missing our No. 2 player due to a choir trip,” said Cavin. “I think the girls can be right there, we’ve just got to battle and stay focused.”

Both NMMI teams will be back in action today for a district dual match against Portales, then again on Friday and Saturday for the second half of the District Quad, a round-robin tournament which will help determine the district title.

