Michael Joseph “Mike” Grieve, 83, of Richmond, VA, passed away April 3, 2017. He was born January 18, 1934, in Richmond, VA to the late Harry Logan Grieve and Irene Evelyn Grieve. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Pearl Phipps Grieve, who passed away in 2011 and was buried at Amelia Veterans Cemetery; brothers, Gerald Lee, Harry Bowles, and Andrew Hamilton Grieve; sister, Ann Bliley Grieve; niece, Ann Lee O’Keefe; and nephew, George Raymond Bliley. He is survived by his son, Michael Logan Grieve and wife, Kathleen; three grandchildren, Robert Scott and wife [auth] Carol, Jarrett Michael, and Tara Ashley Grieve; and four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Logan, Isaiah and Eden Grieve; two sisters-in-law, June Breeden and husband, Tom, and Jean Holt; two nieces, Carol Markow and her husband, The Honorable Ted Markow, and Marianne Bliley; and three nephews, Stephen and Michael Bliley, and Buddy O’Keefe. Mike was blessed in 2012 when he married Joyce Patterson Jones at Chester Baptist Church. His new bride loved him deeply and cared for him, and likewise, he for her. Joyce has three children, Bonnie Holt and husband, Wayne, Gary Smith and wife, Cherie, and Stacey Martin; four grandchildren, Justin and Jamie Holt, Susan Hottle and Tami Martin Wood. Mike was a member of Huguenot Baptist Church in Richmond, formerly a member of Chester Baptist Church, 30 year member of the Boy Scouts of America, and active member of the civic organization, Sertoma. He was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Ashland, VA and graduated from New Mexico Military Institute with a degree in science. Mike served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and served his country during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He was awarded two commendation medals for outstanding service. He was a member of the DAV Chapter 50. After retiring from the Air Force, he served 14 years as Vice President of Marketing at First Interstate Bank. He served, thereafter, as Executive Director of the ENMMC Medical Center Foundation, which he held for nine years, in Roswell, New Mexico, where he retired. Mike was awarded the Silver Beaver in Scouting and the International Sertoman of the Year Award for Outstanding

Service in 1986; was recognized in Who’s Who in the West in 1987 by the Marquis Publication Board; and served as President of the Roswell Red Coats in Roswell, NM. Mike was an avid gourmet cook. The center of his life was his family, to whom he has left his legacy of selfless love, courage, humor and dignity. A special remembrance for Mike was his 40 year friendship with David and Shelia Roe and family in Roswell, NM. Family visitation and viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bliley Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Chester Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery at Amelia with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

