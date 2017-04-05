Username: 1

Jessie Payne says that she and her parents, who own the Area 51 building on North Main Street, are pleased about receiving technical expertise to help improve the store building. Two other businesses also will benefit from the Design Initiative Grant received by the MainStreet Roswell organization. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Three downtown businesses will receive assistance in improving the exteriors of their buildings after MainStreet Roswell obtained a grant from New Mexico MainStreet.

Roswell was one of only three cities in New Mexico to receive a Design Initiative Grant for technical assistance from the state organization, part of the New Mexico Economic Development Department, according to a news release from the New Mexico Governor’s Office.

“I heard back a week or two weeks ago that we had been chosen,” said MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Kathy Lay. “But I didn’t realize that it was such a big deal until I saw the announcement and realized that we were only one of three cities to be selected.”

The cities of Alamogordo and Deming also received the grant, according to the news [auth] release, with Alamogordo seeking assistance with three downtown buildings on 10th Street and Deming asking for help with four downtown structures on Gold Street.

The businesses in Roswell that applied through the local MainStreet process are Area 51, a T-shirt, novelty and photo attraction store at 216 N. Main St., and two properties across the street owned by the McClean family. The one at 207 N. Main St. is rented by Once Again Consignment, a clothing store. The other at 209 N. Main St. is now vacant but was formerly the Not of This World coffee shop.

Lay said that the Design Initiative Grant will pay the expenses for a design specialist associated with the New Mexico MainStreet group to visit the downtown buildings within the next few months and meet with tenants and property owners to determine wants and needs.

“They’re called the Facade Squad,” she said. “They will come up with ideas that are attractive in their surroundings and improve the overall look.”

Jessie Payne, manager of the Area 51 enterprise, which uses a building owned by her parents, Randy and Elsie Reeves, said she hopes that the design expert will help with ideas for new signage and for improving the appearance of the store fronts.

“We have been looking for some help for a while,” Payne said, who explained that Area 51 exists in a former men’s clothing store. “The main thing we hear from people is, ‘We thought you were closed,’ so we definitely want to do something so that people will know we are open.”

Lay said that MainStreet Roswell also is prepared to help the businesses spruce up their exteriors in other ways.

“MainStreet also works through our volunteers,” she said. “We help get donations for needed materials, and we will do whatever work we can do safely, such as painting.”

MainStreet Roswell also has applied for a Resilient Communities Fund grant made by the Resiliency Alliance in cooperation with New Mexico MainStreet. That would supply up to $5,000 for the improvement efforts. If the local group receives that grant, all work would need to be completed by the end of 2017. Another grant application that could supply up to $15,000 has been submitted as well, Lay said.

A New Mexico MainStreet manager said that the design assistance is expected to spur other improvements in downtown areas.

“New Mexico MainStreet understands that these types of smaller façade improvement projects can create the energy for other businesses to follow (suit), increasing sales and business activity, as well as attracting new entrepreneurs,” stated Rich Williams, New Mexico MainStreet director, in the news release.

MainStreet Roswell works with its state and national MainStreet networks, nonprofit groups, city and county governments, and private businesses to enhance the downtown area. It coordinates or participates in numerous downtown events and festivals as well as works to obtain expert assistance, funding and partnerships for downtown enhancement. The group defines its service area as bounded by 19th and Deming streets from north to south and by Lea Avenue to the railroad tracks from west to east.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« A roaring ’50s car from Roswell wins big in Artesia PETA alleges animal suffering at city zoo; Animal rights group urges release of bears and big cats to sanctuaries »