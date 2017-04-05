Username: 1

Advertising





Lucy (Webster) Allison, 83, a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother and adoring great-grandmother, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Cremation has taken place at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Grace Community Church in Roswell, NM, at 12 p.m. A tribute of Lucy’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Lucy was born February 7, 1934, in Mt. Desert Island, Maine, to the late Edwin and Madeline (Goodwin) Webster. She grew up on the coast of Maine in a loving family of nine. She was the youngest of seven children and the daughter of a coastal restaurant owner. Those who were [auth] blessed to eat at Lucy’s dinner table were in for a treat. Lucy was an outstanding cook. Christmas was a very special time for baking. All her grandchildren looked forward to Grandma’s Christmas candy, but for Earl, there was always a coconut cream pie.

Lucy moved to the south after her marriage to Benny Temple Dickson. Together, they were blessed with three children: Debbie, John and Jack. After Benny’s death, Lucy moved her family to New Mexico. She worked in real estate in Carlsbad and banking in Ruidoso. There she met her loving husband, Earl Allison. Together, they owned and operated Allison Plumbing until their retirement. Their fondest memories together were traveling the country in their motor home and spending time in Ruidoso during the summer.

Lucy was an accomplished artist and poet. Her favorite times were spent painting scenes of her many travels. She was most proud of the several poems she wrote for each of her children and her loving husband, Earl. While living at the “Lake” as she would call it, Lucy had a poem that was published entitled Elephant Butte.

Lucy is survived by Earl Allison, her loving husband of 31 years. She was blessed with four children: Gail Gold of Cedar Key, Florida, Debbie Dickson Druce of Elephant Butte, NM, John Dickson and wife, Jeannie, and Jack Dickson of Carlsbad, NM. Lucy is survived by additional children: Earl Allison, Jr. and wife, Sharla of Visalia, CA, Sandra Ashcraft and husband, John, and Sharon Allison of Ruidoso, NM; grandchildren include: Tim Lyman, Amy Sweetman and husband, Jim, Janea Dickson and fiancé, Steven Gadbury Gomez, Danny Druce, Monica Druce, Angel Druce, Dusty Allison and wife, Natasha, Clayton Allison and wife, Lexi, Chance Hooper and wife, Elanor, Jessie Hooper and wife, Paige, and Tara Bellon and husband, Brian; great-grandchildren include: Emma and Abel Bellon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Madeline Webster; siblings: Rodney, Billy, Edna, Louise, Elaine, and Sylvia, and her first husband, Benny Temple Dickson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico or Grace Community Church building fund in Roswell, NM.

This tribute was written in honor of Lucy by her family.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Sarah Inez Cassidy Mounce Peggy Jean Dunn »