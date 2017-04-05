Username: 1

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh hands a [auth] key to the city and a proclamation declaring Tuesday “GenAir Day in Roswell” to Isaac Sheets, president of General Airframe Support, and Tressa Holland, GenAir operations manager, during a groundbreaking and ceremony on the grounds of the Roswell International Air Center. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

“This industry is key to our future,” said Kintigh. Speaking to Sheets he added, “I want to thank you for your willingness to commit to our community.”

GenAir is constructing a new hangar at 32 W. Challenger St., the first new hangar at the air center since 1982. Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President John Mulcahy, shown at right, said that the new hangar is being built by company funding only.

GenAir acquires, reclaims, regenerates and stores aircraft parts and airframes, specializing in obsolete or difficult-to-find parts. The firm was started by Sheets in 2013 and has 22 local employees, but Sheets has said that he expects that number to grow as he prepares to move more of the firm’s business to Roswell from Tucson, where the company now has its headquarters.

City councilors, city staff, GenAir employees, other air center company executives and Roswell Chamber of Commerce representatives were among those attending the event.

