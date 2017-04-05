Username: 1

A celebration of the life of Donald Skeen, 83, of Lubbock, Texas, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, at Neil Chapel, Carillon Senior Life Care Community, with Chaplain Jim Powell officiating. Graveside services will follow at Melrose Cemetery, Melrose, New Mexico, at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive visitors at a reception at Calvary Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas on [auth] Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 6:30-8 p.m. Services are under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home, Lubbock, Texas. Please celebrate the life of Donald by visiting sandersfuneralhome.com.

Donald passed away April 3, 2017. He was born May 24, 1933 in Curry County , NM to Floyd and Wilma Skeen, the 7th of nine children. Donald graduated from Melrose High School in 1951, and married Johnnie Watson on October 18, 1952. Don retired from a sales career in 1996, and then he and Johnnie opened and operated Skeen Pool Service until 2013. Don moved from Roswell, NM back to Lubbock , Texas in 2014.

Don is preceded in death by parents Floyd and Wilma Skeen; wife Johnnie; son Tony; three brothers, two sisters, and one granddaughter. Survivors include son Mike Skeen and Laura , of Lubbock; daughter Debbie Perkey and Don, of Wolfforth; five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Don was an avid golfer and reader, until health and vision constraints reduced those activities. Memorials are suggested to March of Dimes or the charity of your choice.

