Dennis Michael Jenkins, beloved brother, uncle, great uncle, fiancé and cherished son passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52. [auth] He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jenkins. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Jenkins, six siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and his loving fiancé, Nancy Hardcastle. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

