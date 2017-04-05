Username: 1

A 30-year-old Roswell man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to a 200-year prison sentence for producing child pornography involving a toddler.

Authorities [auth] said the two-century federal prison sentence for Jim Walter Qualls Jr. handed down Tuesday in Las Cruces was enhanced based upon his prior conviction in state court for enticement of a minor.

“This previously convicted child sex offender sexually exploited a 3-year-old child, who was in his care, for the purpose of producing child pornography,” Acting U.S. Attorney James D. Tierney said in a statement. “As a result of the sentence imposed (Tuesday), he will never again exploit another child.”

Waldemar Rodriguez, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, said the 200-year sentence was fitting.

“This lengthy sentence is appropriate for a person who has proven his propensity to target children, and will ensure the defendant never harms a child again or sees the outside of a jail cell,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Qualls was arrested on child pornography charges on July 31, 2014, based on a criminal complaint charging him with possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography, and enticement of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Qualls committed the crimes between October 2013 and February 2014 in Chaves County.

Court records state Homeland Security Investigations agents from Las Cruces executed a search warrant at Qualls’ residence after an investigation identified his residence as one associated with an internet address that was being used to upload child pornography to the internet.

During the search, HSI agents confiscated Qualls’ cellphone, which contained visual depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity.

Qualls was indicted on Oct. 16, 2014, and was charged with four counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

On May 7, 2015, Qualls pleaded guilty to the indictment without the benefit of a plea agreement.

