Above: The scoreboard at Augusta National displays the putting standings Sunday, with Roswell’s Cavan Jones taking the top spot. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Masters champion Nick Faldo presents Roswell’s Cavan Jones with the boys 14-15 first-place putting trophy Sunday in Augusta. (Submitted Photo)

Above: Jones putts on the 18th green at Augusta National Sunday during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Jones left [auth] his first putt, a 30-foot uphill, 3 feet 1 inch from the cup, but holed his second putt, a 15-foot downhill to win the putting section of the boys 14-15 division. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Cavan Jones attempts a chip shot Sunday during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club. Jones, who was competing in the boys 14- to 15-year-old division, placed fourth out of 10 young players from all over the nation. (Charles Laberge Photo/Augusta National)

Above: Cavan Jones meets World Golf Hall of Famer and Goddard High School graduate Nancy Lopez during a banquet at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Submitted Photo)

Below: The Boy’s 14-15 age group during the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, with Roswell’s Cavan Jones pictured third from the left, next to three-time Masters champ Nick Faldo wearing his green champions jacket. (Chris Trotman Photo/Augusta National)

The top golfers in the world begin the grueling four-day tournament known as the Masters today in Augusta, Georgia, but one talented local golfer had his chance to compete on one of the most famous courses in the world this past Sunday, and he made his mark.

Cavan Jones, a 15-year-old homeschooler and First Tee participant, won the putting portion of the boys 14-15 division at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club with a 30-foot uphill shot that landed 3 feet 1 inch from the cup and a holed downhill putt from 15 feet away on the 18th green.

“I can’t even explain that feeling,” Jones said Wednesday after returning from Augusta. “To think of how many greats have stood on that green, and to think of who has made that exact putt. You know, Adam Scott made that putt to beat Ángel Cabrera and that was all that was going through my mind — how amazing is it to be here and sink this putt that Adam Scott made.”

Jones, a big fan of Scott, said he and his family waited after practice rounds to try and meet Scott, but the Australian never showed. But fate was kind to Jones later that night.

“We’re standing in our hotel lobby at 11:30 p.m., talking to some friends, and he walks in the door,” Jones said. “Of course, I went up and talked to him for a bit and got a picture.”

Jones also met Hall of Famer and former Goddard High School golfer Nancy Lopez. Lopez attended the D,C&P finals to encourage young players to keep working hard and growing the game.

“I’d never met her before and we saw a woman taking pictures with people and I knew I’d seen her somewhere,” said Jones. “The person running our banquet said there were two Hall of Famers there and then I knew I recognized her. It was great to be able to talk to someone from Roswell.”

Jones said Lopez gave him the same advice that another pro from Roswell offered.

“My sister sent me a video of Gerina (Piller) saying to just take it all in — you may only get to do this once, to stand on the 18th green at Augusta and stroke a putt. She said to soak it up, enjoy it and stay calm.”

Jones finished in fourth place overall out of the 10 national finalists from all over the United States. He scored a 10 in putting, six points in the chipping section and two points for his drives, for a total of 18, just five points behind the winner.

Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo presented Jones with his first-place trophy for putting, a moment the young link roamer won’t soon forget.

“That was super cool. I did not think Nick Faldo would be the one to hand me the trophy,” Jones said. “When he came up, he asked, ‘Who won the putting?’ They all pointed to me and he said, ‘OK, that’s the most important.’ He came up and shook my hand, gave me a hug and congratulations, and then we moved on. It was really cool to be able to share that moment with him. They say drive for show, putt for dough.”

The D,C&P, a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters, United States Golf Association and the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, is a free, nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed by golfers.

Jones finished third at the Las Cruces local qualifier, second at the subregional in Fort Worth, Texas and first place at the regional competition in Tulsa last year to punch his ticket to Augusta.

Jones said the D,C&P accomplished its goals and then some.

“Drive, Chip and Putt did an amazing job,” he said. “The goal was to give us a memory that will last a lifetime. I was bummed that I got fourth, but I was super pleased with the way I competed out there.”

Jones praised his parents for their never-ending support of his passion.

“I can’t thank my parents enough for allowing me to practice and go places, and to be able to qualify for this competition. It was really cool to have my dad out there with me to enjoy that moment when I made the putt. It was better than I expected and we really enjoyed it.”

Back in September, shortly after qualifying for the finals, Jones said he loved golf but was enjoying his youth and didn’t want to think too much about his playing future. That all changed at Augusta.

“My grandfather had to have open-heart surgery a couple weeks before and was unable to make it,” Jones said. “I told him that wouldn’t be the only chance to see me play at Augusta National. I want to play there again.”

