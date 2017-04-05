Username: 1

Barbara Griffin, 73, of Roswell, NM, passed away on March 31, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at Midway Assembly of God Church. Pastor Danny Sons will be officiating.

She was born on December 10, 1943 to Clint and Oleta Hobbs. Barbara graduated high school from Roswell High School in 1961. She then attended ENMU-R and received her Associate’s Degree in [auth] Accounting. Stanley and Barbara got married on January 24, 1962. Barbara took much pride in her work and worked as an accountant for many local business owners including Bell Oil, Robert O. Anderson, Donald Anderson, Bob Hannigan, Dee Williamson, Henson Oil, and Roswell Livestock Auction. She then began to run the family business, G & T Roofing, for over 30 years.

Barbara was a member of the Desk & Dereck Club, a Women’s Bowling League, and Crew Chief of Griffin Racing. She was an active member of her children’s PTA and was an avid hunter. She enjoyed working in her garden and most of all loved hosting the family holidays at her house.

She was preceded in death by father Clint Hobbs, mother Oleta Hobbs, brother Doyle Hobbs, and daughter Leslie Paslay.

Barbara is survived by her husband Stanley Griffin of Roswell, NM, son John Griffin and wife Jill Griffin, grandson Casey and wife Brittany Griffin, grandsons Bailey and Jacob Griffin, granddaughters Kirsten Griffin and Danielle Paslay, and great-grandchildren Zoey and Jayce Griffin all of Roswell, NM, and brother Wesley Hobbs of Mertzon, TX.

