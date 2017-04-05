A roaring ’50s car from Roswell wins big in Artesia
From left, Frankie Samario and Greg Salas, who is proudly displaying his award.
Greg Salas is the owner of the 1956 Ford Fairlane. His restored antique car won first place at last weekend’s Artesia [auth] Car Enthusiasts’ 20th Annual Main Event Car Show and Cruise in its division. “Last year I won third place.” Salas said. “This year we won first in our lowrider division.” Salas has been competing at Artesia’s show for four years. “It’s to honor my father, David M. Salas, who passed away in 2012, a year after my mother, Baby.” Greg Salas grew up working with his father on old cars. “This year’s car, I built from the bottom up. I couldn’t have done it without my mechanic, Frankie,” Salas said. (Christina Stock Photo)
