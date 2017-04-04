The U.S. Attorney’s Office says [auth] the sentence imposed Tuesday on 30-year-old Jim Walter Qualls Jr. was enhanced because he had a prior conviction in state court for enticement of a minor.

The office says Qualls was arrested in 2014 and subsequently indicted on four counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Qualls pleaded guilty in 2015 to the indictment without having a plea agreement with prosecutors.