This combination of file photos show the eleven French official presidential candidates: Top from left: Emmanuel Macron, Benoit Hamon, Francois Fillon, Marine le Pen. Middle form left: Jean-Luc Melelchon, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Nathalie Arthaud, Philippe Poutou. Below from the left: Jean Lassalle, Jacques Cheminade, Francois Asselineau. Imagine if Americans elected a president who was neither Democrat nor Republican. France is facing a similarly shocking scenario: As the 11 candidates head into a [auth] debate Tuesday, the traditional left-right contenders are overshadowed by rivals pledging to turn today’s system on its head. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Francois Mori, Michel Euler, Jean-Francois Badias, Files)

PARIS (AP) — France’s top candidates for president advocated opposite economic policies during a crucial debate Tuesday night, less than three weeks before the first round of voting.

The televised debate focused on three themes: creating jobs, protecting the French people and the country’s social model. It featured all 11 candidates in the race.

Polls suggest independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, far-right leader of the National Front, are the leading contenders.

Asked how they want to create jobs in a country where the unemployment rate has for years hovered around 10 percent, Le Pen and Macron advocated opposite economic policies.

Macron promoted pro-free market, pro-European views. Le Pen expressed support for a “clever” protectionism.

Macron wants to cut business taxes, loosen France’s stringent labor rules and boost negotiations between unions and employers to help create jobs.

Le Pen, who wants France to exit the European Union, proposed a tax on businesses that hire foreign workers.

“Without a clever protectionism, we are going to watch jobs being destroyed one after another”, she said.

She added her priority would be to cut taxes on small and middle-size businesses.

Le Pen lobbed several punches at Macron, who polls show she is likely to face in the second round of the two-round election.

“You do not present yourself as new when you are using 50-year-old ideas,” she said to the former economy minister, who is 39 years old and running for his first elected office.

“Madam Le Pen, sorry to tell you, but you are using lies we hear for 40 years and we were hearing in your father’s mouth,” Macron retorted, a reference to the National Front’s founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who repeatedly has been convicted of crimes based on anti-Semitism and racism.

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon, battered by allegations that he gave his wife and two children government-funded jobs they never performed, is struggling to survive in the race.

Fillon faces charges in the case, and has denied any wrongdoing.

The first-round vote is set for April 23. The top two finishers will go to a runoff on May 7.