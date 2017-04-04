The woman’s body [auth] was spotted March 29 on westbound I-40 between Juan Tabo and Tramway boulevards at about 3:30 a.m.

Officer Fred Duran says investigators are seeking information from residents or travelers about what happened but believe she was struck by a large truck or SUV.

The woman wasn’t carrying identification and Duran says fingerprints and dental records haven’t identified her.

She’s described as white, in her 20s, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last wearing a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes. She also had a black, fur-lined London Fog jacket.