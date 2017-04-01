Week Ahead
Tuesday
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second [auth] St.
City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
General Airframe Support hangar groundbreaking, 4 p.m., 32 W. Challenger St.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Wednesday
New Mexico Game Commission, 9 a.m., Central Valley Electric Cooperative, 1403 N. 13th St., Artesia
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place
Thursday
Roswell City Council FInance Committee meeting, 8 a.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Friday
Roswell City Council workshop, 9 a.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St. (continues Saturday)
Saturday
Roswell City Council workshop, 9 a.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.
