Tuesday

Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second [auth] St.

City of Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

General Airframe Support hangar groundbreaking, 4 p.m., 32 W. Challenger St.

Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.

Wednesday

New Mexico Game Commission, 9 a.m., Central Valley Electric Cooperative, 1403 N. 13th St., Artesia

Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

Thursday

Roswell City Council FInance Committee meeting, 8 a.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Friday

Roswell City Council workshop, 9 a.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St. (continues Saturday)

Saturday

Roswell City Council workshop, 9 a.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

