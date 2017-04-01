Username: 1

The Silver Chords and director John Fuss perform for residents at BeeHive Homes of Roswell at 2903 N. Washington Ave. The Silver Chords have been performing in all seven local elderly residence facilities for almost 20 years. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

With 22 years in Roswell, John Fuss, director of music ministries at First United Methodist Church, has spent the greater part of them leading the Silver Chords.

“Silver Chords were organized in the mid-’90s,” Fuss said. “We’re very fortunate. We started with a core of eight people. From the outset, our ministry has been exclusively to nursing homes. We’ve tried to stay true to that in the almost 20 years of our existence.”

While the name of the choir isn’t original to Fuss, his love of the elderly is all his.

“I got the idea from my home church,” Fuss said. “The music director had an [auth] older adult group called the Silver Chords. They sang mostly for their own enjoyment. Because it was an urban area, Tulsa, it was a lot harder for them to go around and sing. But I stole the name, and then I have always had a great desire to show the love that my grandmother gave to me, and I’ve always had a special place in my heart for older adults and it’s mostly in honor of her. All of the churches I’ve served, I’ve tried to do something with older adults.”

The group has a strong bond.

“I think people keep coming back to sing with Silver Chords because they feel like they’re engaged in ministry,” Fuss said. “We’re not after the polished performance. It won’t happen. I just don’t have the temperament for that. Anybody who wants to sing can come and sing with us.”

There is no doubt this work is a calling for Fuss and many of his choir.

“With the residents, we just try to love them,” Fuss said. “Normally, we spend five to eight minutes after we sing just greeting and speaking with the residents. That’s the reason I do the hymn at the end. I’ve heard so many stories from the staff at the nursing home about people singing with us when they hadn’t been responsive for a while. If we can free them from pain for even a few minutes, to God be the glory.”

Over the years the choir has grown.

“We currently have about 35 people in the choir,” Fuss said. “They are very loyal. At our age, most of us have health issues crop up, or a spouse with health issues, and we have some members who volunteer elsewhere and have to miss a show. So there is some flexibility, but people come back.”

Continuity is important to the success of the Silver Chords.

“Everything we do, with rare exceptions, takes place at 2 o’clock on Tuesday afternoons,” Fuss said, “and that’s intentional. We try to come when we don’t interfere with meal times at the nursing homes, or when we might interfere with bathing schedules and such. The only times that we don’t do that is at Christmastime. We go to Artesia and to Carlsbad. We also go out to the state penitentiary at Christmastime.”

It’s important to Fuss that his choir members know what they’re doing for the residents.

“For me, this is all about the members of the group feeling that they have been empowered to do ministry,” Fuss said, “that they use their God-given talents to do that. And the beauty of that is, they get to see the results of it immediately.

“During the hymn-singing, they’re facing the residents and they get to see them come alive, and they talk about it and it gives them a good feeling and it makes them want to serve more. That’s what’s exciting for me.”

Communion with the residents is equally important to him.

“Trying to engage the residents is why we sing the old hymns,” Fuss said. “That is and will always be a big part of what we do. So many of these people don’t get to hear those hymns anymore. If we can provide them with that, then that’s what we want to do for them.”

Every year at Christmastime, their ministry expands a bit.

“At Christmastime, we sing secular and sacred Christmas songs,” Fuss said. “At the prison, I’ll see some people who are very quiet and polite and un-engaged until we get to the secular Christmas songs like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and, all of a sudden, they come alive. Fine! I’ll wait for that. So we always will sing with the residents for a significant part of the time.”

He watches the time carefully.

“I try to keep the program at 45 minutes,” Fuss said. “That’s about the length of time that most of the residents can stay engaged.”

You do not have to be a member of First United Methodist Church to sing with the Silver Chords. To be a part of their ministry, contact John Fuss at 575-622-1881.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« First in the nation anti-hunger bill heads to governor’s desk Easter Bunny sighting at the mall »