The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge [auth] was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Adam M. McClelland, 32, of the 2300 block of South Union Avenue, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Salim Adrian Carrera, 40, of Artesia, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Alameda Street on a charge of concealing identity.

Troy Manuel Hernandez, 40, of Denver, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Bland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Thomas Samuel Lucero, 21, of the 400 block of East Hendricks Street, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Tilden Street Thursday on a charge of carrying a deadly weapon.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Van Lueven Place at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $1,220.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Driftwood Place at 6:33 p.m. Thursday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $300.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Holland Avenue at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $7,150.

