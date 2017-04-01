Username: 1

Above: Dexter senior D[auth] aisy Carlos knocks a double to the fence during the Lady Demons’ big seventh inning against the Goddard Lady Rockets Saturday. Carlos went 2-for-2 in the 6-1 victory in Artesia. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Dexter junior pitcher Bryana Munoz tosses to a Goddard hitter during the seventh place game at the Lady Dog Invite in Artesia Saturday afternoon. Munoz pitched six scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over the Lady Rockets and threw a two-hit complete game with 16 strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Robertson earlier in the day. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

ARTESIA — At this time last year, the Dexter Lady Demons were at the Battle of the Crosses Tourney — a Class 3A meet in Las Cruces. The Demons wiped out their four opponents by a combined 51-0 count. This year, the Demons decided to increase their level of competition by playing in the Lady Dog Invite — a tourney with five 5A squads and two top-ranked 4A clubs.

The Demons held their own and then some as they managed to take seventh place with a 6-1 win over a Chaves County neighbor, the Goddard Lady Rockets, one of the aforementioned 5A teams.

“We came here to get better and I really believe we did,” stated a pleased coach Kim Smith. “We started pretty shaky against Roswell High (a 6-1 loss Friday) as I think we played scared, but we are a better team than we showed. This morning, we just couldn’t get our bats going against Robertson in the 1-0 loss. Finally, we struggled a little bit and then got our bats going in this game.”

The Lady Rockets could do little offensively against the pitching of junior standout Bryana Munoz, who threw a perfect game into the 6th inning. The Rockets dropped all three of their contests in the invite to fall to 6-7 on the season.

The Demons and Rockets were locked in a scoreless pitcher’s duel through the first three innings with Munoz tossing three perfect innings that included five strikeouts. The Rockets’ starting pitcher, Jacelyn Reyes, was just as effective as she breezed through the first two innings without a hit and then used some nice defense to get out of the third.

After Dexter’s Yajaira Sosa got on by getting plunked, Daisy Carlos got the first hit of the game to put runners on first and second. The Rockets got out of the inning when shortstop Desi Flores caught a line drive and threw to second baseman P.J. Villareal for the inning-ending double play.

The Demons ended the scoring drought in the top of the fourth as Marlou Blankvoort hit a double to drive in Danique Blankvoort, who had reached on an error. Marlou Blankvoort finished 3-for-4 on the day.

“She’s just a natural up there,” stated Smith of Marlou Blankvoort’s play. “Actually, this is her first full year we have had her so she’s new, but she’s working hard and I was proud of her today.”

In the bottom of the fourth, Munoz continued to roll, getting the final out on a full-count changeup strikeout.

The Demons made it 2-0 in the sixth as Kassandra Madrid celebrated a happy birthday by driving in Marlou Blankvoort, who opened the inning with a double, with a putout to first.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rockets finally got going offensively as Villareal broke up the perfect game with a solid single to center. Aalayah Romero would follow and get to second on the first Demon error of the game to put runners on second and third with just one out. Unfortunately for the Rockets, they ended up stranded as Goddard flew out and struck out in the next two at-bats.

The Demons blew the game open in the final inning as they used doubles from Carlos and Noemi Gonzalez, and singles from Marlou Blankvoort and Madrid, to get four more runs across to make it 6-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Carlos would finish 2-for-2 and reach on a fielder’s choice.

Coach Smith was very happy with another solid performance from Carlos, one of her two seniors.

“She is the nine-hole for a reason,” Smith said. “She has been in that nine-hole for four seasons now and the reason is is that she turns the line-up over. She does a good job of it.”

The Demons put Bryana’s little sister, eighth-grader Aryana Munoz, on in the circle to wrap up the game. She allowed one hit in the inning — an RBI single from catcher Deja Ramirez — which scored Reyes, who had reached on an error. Aryana Munoz would catch the final pop-up for the final out and the Demons wrapped up their 6-1 victory.

The Demons continue district play with a home contest against Capitan on Tuesday. The Rockets start district play on the same evening as they host Lovington in a double header.

Opening games

The Rockets lost their opening round consolation game to Alamogordo 6-2. The Rockets got an RBI single from Haydenn Allen in the third inning to tie it up at 1-all. Goddard was down 6-1 in the sixth and saw Alexis Ramirez score with a base-loaded hit batsman, but then left them loaded to eventually fall 6-2 to the Tigers.

The Demons lost a frustrating 1-0 decision to the Robertson Cardinals, ranked third in Class 4A, in their opening game of the day as they scored their lone run on an error in the sixth. The Demons got a great pitching performance from Bryana Munoz, who pitched a two-hit complete game with 16 strikeouts in the chilly early morning game.

