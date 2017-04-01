Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior pitcher Mykaya Olivas winds up to throw during the championship [auth] game of the Lady Dog Invite, Saturday in Artesia. Offensively, Olivas tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-RBI double, but the Coyotes ultimately fell 5-4 to the district rival Dogs. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Roswell sophomore outfielder Aaliyah Hunter runs under a fly ball for the out Saturday in the Lady Dog Invite title game in Artesia. Hunter came up with a big single in the seventh inning and scored the final run for the Coyotes as they fell to the host Bulldogs 5-4. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

ARTESIA — The Roswell High Lady Coyote softball squad lost a heart-wrenching 5-4 decision to host Artesia in the championship game of the Lady Dog Invite at the Mack Chase Athletic Complex Saturday. The Coyotes, who saw a six-game winning streak snapped, suffered a two-out, two-run blast by Artesia’s Aubree Olguin over the center field fence in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie and give the Dogs enough runs for the win and the first place trophy.

The victory gave the Bulldogs a level of redemption as the Coyotes had defeated them in all four contests last year. The game was a matchup between two of the top teams in the state and could serve as a preview for the district and state titles.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better tourney than this one,” stated an upbeat coach Art Sandoval. “Our kids came in on Friday and did what we were supposed to do — what we planned for in practice — and then came in this morning and played an excellent game with Los Lunas. And then we came in to play the championship game and…this is what it’s all about….getting better every game. The kids fought, they kept going, they showed a lot of heart. We lose 5-4, but to be honest, it’s anyone’s ball game.”

The Coyotes would get the initial lead of the game with a run in the top of the third. The ‘Yotes benefitted from back-to-back-to-back singles from seniors Sheyanne Sandoval, Adrianna Horton, and Mykaela Olivas to get the run and the early 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs used a big fourth inning to take the lead at 3-1. Artesia got five big hits to score their three runs, all with two outs.

The Coyotes tied the game at 3-all with two timely runs in the top of the sixth. Horton led off the inning with a single, which was followed by a single from Mykaela Olivas. Both hits were dribblers in front of the pitcher, but Roswell’s speed to first was too much for the Artesia defense.

Coyote pitcher Mykaya Olivas would help her cause by choosing not to hit a dribbler, but by blasting a two-RBI double to the fence to tie it. The Bulldogs turned a big double play and a putout to end the Coyote threat and the inning.

The Bulldogs answered Roswell’s offensive output with Olguin’s two-run homer, but the Coyotes would not go quietly in the seventh.

The Coyotes’ Aaliyah Hunter started the inning with a single and then scored on a two-strike double from Mikenzey Patterson to make it 5-4 with one out. Patterson would advance to third on a putout, but was stranded there on a final strikeout.

Coach Sandoval stated that he understands that winning all games is important, but, in the end, winning district and state championships is much more important than the Artesia Invite.

“This is what we want to do. We don’t want to beat people 23-0,” he said. “We want tough ball games to prepare us for district. We want to play high-caliber teams and we want to play as hard as we possibly can to get to that district championship. We have Artesia four more times and we will prepare for them. I’m extremely proud of my kids for keeping our heads in there. We are going to be there in the end, I promise you that. Great tourney. It was a success here.”

With the win, the Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, improve to 10-3 on the season, while the Coyotes, ranked No. 3, fall to 7-5. The Coyotes have their home opener on Tuesday as they host the Hobbs Eagles in a double header.

Semifinals

Roswell 2, Los Lunas 1 (8 innings)

The Coyotes won a pitcher’s duel in the semifinal round as they beat the Lady Tigers 2-1 in extra innings. After Los Lunas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth, the Coyotes scored two in their half of the frame to pick up the hard-fought win.

Patterson scored the tying run as Mykaya Olivas was walked with the bases-loaded before Sandoval would slide home with the winning walk-off run on a single by freshman Karissa Mesquita.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Lady Demons down Lady Rockets 6-1 in Artesia