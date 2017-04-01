Username: 1

Above: GenAir will build a new hangar at the Roswell International Air Center as it prepares to move most of its business here, according to company president Isaac Sheets. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: The new hangar being constructed for General Airframe Support will be able to hold 737s and MD90s, company president Isaac Sheets said. (Submitted Photo)

A young aircraft parts supply company with plans to relocate most of its business to Roswell is building a new hangar at the air center.

General Airframe Support has announced the new hangar construction at the Roswell International Air Center and its intentions to move most of its operations from Tucson to Roswell by May.

“This is just the first of many hangars, we hope,” said Isaac Sheets, president and sole owner of GenAir. “We are trying to take it slow, but we are growing fast.”

Sheets said he started his company in 2013 and has seen sales grow to about $4 million [auth] annually. The firm, which now has about 22 local employees, works for commercial airlines such as Delta and Allegiant or their representative firms to acquire, reclaim, regenerate and store airframes and parts. It also provides parts consignment services.

“We specialize in obsolete, hard-to-find parts,” he said.

A public groundbreaking ceremony for the new hangar will occur 4 p.m. Tuesday at the site of construction, 32 W. Challenger St., between the Federal Aviation Administration facilities and AV Flight Service hangars, Sheets said.

A city news release indicated that Sheets and Mayor Dennis Kintigh will speak at the event, while Sheets said that RIAC Interim Director Scott Stark also is expected to attend.

For the past three years, the company has been renting or using other facilities at the air center, including offices owned by Birdman Air Enterprises and a 150,000-square-foot facility owned by Christmas by Krebs, Sheets said.

The new pre-engineered metal hangar is expected to be built in two to three phases. Work will be done by Vantage Engineering and Construction. The first phase is a 20,000-square-foot hangar measuring 25 feet tall and expected to be finished by early June.

The second phase will be an extension about 60 feet long and about 45 feet tall that will allow the tail-end sections of aircraft to be enclosed in the hangar. That is expected to be finished by the end of August or early September. Another part of the project involves installing the bottom-rolling door, which will occur either as part of the second phase or as a third phase of the project, Sheets said.

“It is a small one compared to other ones out here, but it is a start,” he said. He explained that the new hangar will hold aircraft as large as 737s and MD90s.

Sheets added that he intends to keep some of GenAir’s business in Tucson and Mojave, Arizona.

“It was between Roswell and Mojave,” said Sheets about his expansion plans, “but I like Roswell.” He said his company needs the abundance of concrete parking area available at the air center and that he has appreciated working with the people here.

An electrician by training, Sheets said he got into the aircraft parts business about 10 years and became familiar with Roswell while working for Fossco Inc. of Florida, which did business with Birdman.

With the expansion plans, Sheets said he intends to hire more local employees. The current group consists of one operations manager but mainly mechanics, warehouse workers and parts identifiers, he said. By the end of 2018, he would like to have an additional 20 to 25 people, including some sales staff and additional mechanics.

According to the city news release, GenAir is among five aviation-related businesses operating at the air center now.

