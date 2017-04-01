Username: 1

The New Mexico Legislature passed a bill to enable children to receive food at school cafeterias even if their parents or guardians owe money for the meal programs.

If signed, Senate Bill 374, or the Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights, would ensure that students receive food if they ask for it at any school participating in national school meal programs even if their cafeteria account is in arrears due to non-payment.

“Every [auth] day across New Mexico, children go hungry. Their cupboards are empty and their families may be in chaos,” notes Senator Michael Padilla, co-sponsor of SB 374. “Gov. (Susana) Martinez would be doing a great service to our most vulnerable children by signing this bill.”

The bill passed the Senate with a 30-7 vote, while 60 state representatives unanimously voted for the legislation.

“The child hunger problem in New Mexico is serious, and it has a real impact on academic achievement in our state. This first-in-the-nation bill draws a line in the sand between the child and the debt they have no power to pay,” said Jennifer Ramo, executive director of New Mexico Appleseed, the organization that brought the issue to the legislature.

The Hunger-Free Students’ Bill of Rights has three primary goals:

• preventing student meal debt by making sure that it’s easy for parents to apply for free meals, that students are automatically signed up if possible and that schools contact families who owe money.

• ending practices that embarrass students, such as making them wipe down tables if they owe money or throw out a meal if they can’t pay.

• requiring schools to ensure that students known to be homeless or eligible for free meals receive food.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Week Ahead Silver Chords choir takes ministry to nursing homes »