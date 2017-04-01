Username: 1

Jordan Williams hits a hard ground ball against Luna CC during the Broncos’ doubleheader with the Roughriders at NMMI Ballpark Saturday. Williams had four hits on the day, including a three-run homer and five RBIs. The Institute took both games and plays another pair with Luna starting at noon today. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

The Broncos started the weekend off right, taking both ends of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader against Luna Community College, beating the Roughriders 9-3 in the first game and surviving for a 12-10 win in the nightcap.

Both Luna and NMMI started off quick in Game 1 as each team scored two runs in the first inning, but then the offensive production came to a halt.

Neither team managed to score again until the fifth inning when Luna took a one run lead thanks to an Othon De La Cruz single that scored [auth] Rafael Marquez. The Broncos stopped the Roughrider rally by turning a double play to end the top of the inning.

The bottom half of the sixth saw an offensive explosion for the Broncos. Bobby Galindo started things off with a double and eventually scored on a line drive from Kirby Pimentel. Four additional Bronco hits followed as well as six more runs, putting the game out of reach.

On the mound, Parker Bateman pitched six innings and collected his fifth win of the season. He gave up three runs, two of which were earned, and five hits while striking out four. Dustin Renfroe closed out the game, allowing no runs or hits.

In Game 2, the Broncos survived a late inning scare from the Roughriders. NMMI was up 10-0 after three innings and watched that lead slowly disappear as the game wore on. By the end of Lunas half of the sixth — where they scored six runs — the score was 11-10 in favor of the Institute.

NMMI managed an insurance run in the top of the seventh after Galindo led off with a single and came in to score on a sac bunt by Grady Frost, an ensuing error, and a sac fly to center field by Jordan Williams.

It was not needed however, as Cub Turcotte picked up his second save of the season by sitting down Luna without a hit in the top of the ninth.

Matt Marquez was the Game 2 winner — his fifth win of the season. He went five innings, allowing eight runs, but only three were earned.

Turcotte finished with the final four innings, allowing two runs, both earned, and one strikeout.

Big bats of the day for the Broncos were Williams with a 3-for-6 performance with a homerun and five RBIs. Rivera was 4-for-9 with three RBIs and Galindo was 5-for-7 with two RBIs.

“We got both wins, so we’ve got to feel good about that,” said head Bronco coach Chris Cook, but added that they’ve got to find a way to shorten games where they are ahead by large margins, like they were in Game 2.

Cook was also pleased with how his team played at the plate. “I like how we swung the bats, especially in Game 2. I really liked our approach against their left-handed pitcher, who’s thrown well against some guys.”

With the wins, NMMI moves to 18-16 overall and 5-9 in conference.

The Broncs and ‘Riders will play another pair today with the first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for noon at NMMI Ballpark.

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

