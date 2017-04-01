Username: 1

New Mexico legislators in 2016 declared “Environmental Education Week” to occur each year in April around Earth Day. One state environmental educator said outdoor attractions such as Bottomless Lakes State Park offer a good opportunity for families and schools to learn more about their region’s environmental resources and issues. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

April starts planet-friendly efforts in earnest as groups prepare for Earth Day later in the month.

In the past few years, the state as a whole has taken steps to increase environmental literacy among youth and established an “Environmental Education Week” around April 22, international Earth Day.

In consultation with more than 100 educators, the Environmental Educational Association of New Mexico has created a draft of a statewide environmental literacy program now before the New Mexico Public Education.

“We very much want them to adopt the plan,” said Eileen Everett, a wildlife biologist and director of the state [auth] education group. The association provides certification for environmental educators and is part of a North American affiliation of education associations.

“There are parts in there that encourage teachers to engage in studies of their local environments, to get outdoors and learn about what is out there,” she said.

According to a 2016 doctoral dissertation, various studies and reports indicate that people in the United States are not particularly well informed about the environment.

For example, a 1995 international survey of U.S. adults found they tested low compared to other countries’ citizens in their knowledge of environmental issues, answering an average of 4.2 out of seven questions correctly, according to the 2016 dissertation by Karena Ruggiero of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Her examination also found that a 2005 report on a Roper survey of 1,500 U.S. adults, as well as other studies, indicated that awareness about environmental issues was high but knowledge and comprehension was low.

In 2015, federal legislators responded to the recognized lack of environmental education and what some have dubbed a “nature-deficit disorder” by passing some legislative policies, called the No Child Left Inside initiatives, which have become part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The initiative provides federal grant funding for public school programs and hands-on learning activities regarding environmental science and technology.

Federal and state efforts require several different factors to become effective, Ruggiero wrote, who ranked the top 10 states for environmental education. Oregon ranked first both in quality of academic and professional standards and in terms of an overall score that judged such factors as the plan’s political status, meaning whether it had been incorporated into state education plans. New Mexico did not rank among the top 10 for either quality of programs or overall scores.

Everett said opportunities exist this year for both families and educators to use Earth Day as a time to deepen understanding of wildlife, plant species, nature and climate.

The education association helped get a joint resolution passed by state legislators in 2016 that declared a week in April to be “Environmental Education Week.” Everett said that week is the one around April 22.

The legislation also affirmed the state’s commitment to environmental education in public schools, especially through outdoor activities and hands-on learning opportunities, and directed several state agencies to look into developing state grant funding for educational efforts.

“We encourage K-8 teachers to spend an hour outside during that week,” Everett said. “To me, one of the biggest things people can do is to get outside with their students or with their families, and in your area you have Bottomless Lakes (State Park) and Bitter Lake (National Wildlife Refuge). Those are incredible resources.”

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park in Carlsbad is another nearby resource, and it is hosting an Earth Day Festival April 22. Those attending can receive free tree seedlings and children can use microscopes to look at pond creatures and telescopes and special filters to view the sun.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

