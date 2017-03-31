Username: 1

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Roswell kicked off its annual “Fill-a-Basket” grocery run recently. For $1 donation, you will get a chance to be drawn to run for groceries in Albertsons South on April 22. First place gets three [auth] minutes to fill their grocery basket, second-place gets two minutes and third place, one minute. The winners will be notified a couple of days ahead of time.

Tickets are available from any Sunrise Optimist member or look for them in front of several businesses around town this weekend.

Funds raised from this project will go for many of the Sunrise Optimist projects for the youth of Roswell throughout the year.

The Sunrise Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m., at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen, 1010 S. Main St. Anyone interested is invited to join us at that time or contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 420-9420.

