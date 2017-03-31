Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior shorts[auth] top Sheyanne Sandoval smacks an RBI single in the sixth inning Friday in Artesia, as the Lady Coyotes defeated the Dexter Lady Demons 6-1. Sandoval went 2-for-4 on the day. The Coyotes face Robertson today at 9 a.m. in the first semifinal matchup on Field 1 at the Mack in Artesia. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell senior pitcher Mykaya Olivas hurls one during the fifth inning of the Lady Coyotes 6-1 victory over the Dexter Lady Demons, Friday at the Lady Dog Invite in Artesia. Olivas struck out 10 while walking one in the win. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Roswell sophomore catcher Mikenzey Patterson steals third base in the top of the third inning Friday in Artesia before scoring the first run of the game on a Sheyanne Sandoval putout. Patterson went 2-for-4 on the day in the 6-1 victory over Dexter. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell senior third baseman Adrianna Horton, left, throws to first for the out, as pitcher Mykaya Olivas ducks, during the final inning of the Lady Coyotes 6-1 win over Dexter in Artesia Friday. Horton finished the game going 2-for-4 at the plate. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Dexter junior pitcher Bryana Munoz winds up before throwing to a Roswell hitter Friday during the Lady Demons 6-1 loss to the Lady Coyotes in the opening game of the Lady Dog Invite in Artesia. (AJ Dickman Photo)

ARTESIA — The Roswell Lady Coyote softball team defeated the Dexter Lady Demons 6-1 in the opening game of the Artesia Invite at a windy Mack Chase Athletic Complex Friday afternoon. The Coyotes did what no team has done this year — find a way to hit off of Bryana Munoz. Roswell High collected nine hits and made only one error in gaining the victory.

The Lady Demons, the only 3A squad in the tournament field, played a competitive game, but were ultimately undone by their own lack of production at the plate — mostly due to Coyote senior Mykaya Olivas, who threw a complete-game with 10 strikeouts and just one walk.

“I thought it was a great contest,” stated Coyote head coach Art Sandoval. “I thought it was well played by both squads. Very proud of my team for coming out and attacking the ball and doing what they are supposed to do.”

The game was scoreless going into the third inning as Munoz had struck out the side — all swinging — in the first, and struck out the side — all looking — in the second for the Demons (6-2). Olivas was just as effective as she gave up no hits and struck out the side in the second.

The Coyotes (6-4) would finally break through in the top of the third as they got three big runs. Senior shortstop Sheyanne Sandoval hit into a 4-3 putout to score sophomore Mikenzey Patterson, who reached on a fielder’s choice and then stole second and third. Two batters later, senior catcher Mykaela Olivas blasted a two-run homer over the left field fence to make it 3-0. Also scoring on the play was senior third baseman Adrianna Horton, who had reached on a single. Horton and Sandoval each finished 2-for-4 on the afternoon.

“We expect her to do that,” said Sandoval of Mykaela Olivas’ monster shot. “I think Mykaela got a hold of a rise ball and took it out of the park, and that’s what we work on.”

After Mykaela Olivas struck out the side in the bottom of the third — her seventh-straight strikeout to end the inning — the Coyotes would tack on another run in the top of the fourth. Sandoval picked up her second RBI with another single that brought in Aaliyah Hunter, who had reached on a double. Hunter also finished 2-for-4 in the game.

Munoz struck out her ninth Lady Coyote to end the top of the fourth, and then led off the bottom of the inning with a single to break up Mykaya Olivas’ no-hitter. Mid-schooler Danique Blankvoort cracked a single, and both her and Munoz would advance to second and third on the sole Coyote error.

Dexter senior outfielder Noemi Gonzalez then hit a single past a diving Sandoval to drive in Munoz for the only Demon run and cut the lead to 4-1.

The lead would be more than enough for Mykaya Olivas on the mound as the Demons could only muster one more hit — a single by junior infielder Kassandra Madrid in the fifth — and a walk by Madrid in the seventh. In both cases, she was stranded by a stingy Coyote defense.

The Coyotes added two more runs in the top of the sixth as Patterson and Sandoval hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs to make it 6-1 heading into the final frame.

Neither team scored in the last inning and the Coyotes advanced to today’s first semifinal on Field 1 at 9 a.m. against Los Lunas, who defeated Robertson 12-6.

The Lady Demons fall into the consolation bracket, where they face Robertson at 9 a.m. today on Field 2 at the Mack in Artesia.

Doug Walp Sports Editor

