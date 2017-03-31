Username: 1

Mothers benefit by coming together under the supportive umbrella that is La Leche League. From left, Brandy Parmer and baby Gavin Parmer, Megan Gomez and babies Rhys and Daniel Gomez and Kimberly Lusk and son Troy Lusk enjoy time together. (Submitted Photo)

La Leche League has been active in Roswell at least three different times over the years. The current iteration is headed by Kim Lusk. It has been active almost two years.

“The current local group began in June of 2015,” Lusk said. “Previously there have been other groups with spans of years between them. La Leche League is an international nonprofit organization that was originally founded in 1956 in a town called Franklin Park, Illinois.

“Two mothers went to a church picnic and they were sitting under a tree nursing their babies. Other women approached them saying, ‘I really wanted to nurse my baby, but I couldn’t because…’ and giving myriad reasons. The women noticed that the reasons given could have been overcome or easily avoided if they had the correct information and support.”

Education and support are the main purposes of La Leche League.

“It’s about providing the correct information,” Lusk said. “Sometimes you get advice that isn’t the best. People will say, ‘The reason your baby isn’t sleeping eight hours a night by two weeks old is that you need to give it formula before bed.’ There is a lot of incorrect support.”

Lusk discovered the organization shortly after having her first child.

“I have three children,” Lusk said. “After my first daughter was born, we had a little bit of difficulty in the hospital. [auth] She lost a little bit of weight, which is normal. I didn’t know that at the time. I was a new RN at the time, but I didn’t work in a maternal/child setting. Unfortunately, in nursing school and medical school, there’s not a lot of breast-feeding curriculum taught.

“I received a little bit of bad advice from someone in the hospital and I felt crushed beyond belief. I knew of another nurse who was supportive of breast-feeding, so I sent my husband down the hall to find her. She came in and really turned our situation around.”

Once home, Lusk decided to find the support she needed.

“At home I was searching the internet for books,” Lusk said. “I ordered the La Leche League book called The Womanly Art of Breast Feeding. It inspired me. Not only the technical part of breast-feeding, but the mothering that any mother experiences. It said things like ‘It’s OK to pick up your baby every time they cry,’ and ‘It’s OK to feel a strong attachment and not want to get away from your baby.’ It’s normal.”

She had found her resource.

”A lot of older generations tell you that you’re spoiling and enabling the baby and that’s just how it is,” Lusk said. “Responding to your baby’s cries, nursing them frequently, that’s the best thing you can do. The book empowered me and I fell in love with the organization. Their 10 philosophies really spoke to me.”

Life called, and Lusk had to return to the work world.

“At the time I was a working parent,” Lusk said. “I went back to a full-time job when my oldest daughter was 9 weeks old, which was a very difficult thing for me to do, although she was with family members.”

It wasn’t long before she realized what she needed to do.

“Fast forward a couple of years,” Lusk said. “I was helping somebody with their nursing problems and it ignited this passion in me.”

Having set her sights, it was just a matter of planning and time.

“Two babies later, number three,” Lusk said, “I was able to quit my job as a nurse and stay home full time for a short time. So I thought, ‘Hey, I have time to get involved with La Leche League. Let’s bring this to Roswell. Let’s reach out to other mothers and let them know that they’re not alone.’ That’s what I’ve been doing.”

Lusk is taking her cause to another level.

“I am studying to be an International Board Certified Lactation consultant,” Lusk said. “It takes 90 hours of lactation education and 1,000 hours supervised clinical experience with breast-feeding mothers and babies to get board certified.”

An expecting mom may want to ask about La Leche League, when talking with her doctor or checking into the hospital. She can also contact Lusk directly.

“They can reach me by phone just about any time, 575-317-3510,” Lusk said. “I can offer support over the phone, through home visits, online, and at meetings. No question is stupid and if all they need is a listening ear, I’m here for that, too. My goal is to empower women. To remind them that they are the expert on their own baby and to arm them with correct information, support, and a big dose of encouragement.”

Lusk is reaching out to the medical community and the response is positive.

“One thing our group is doing,” Lusk said, “for the second time now, is we’ve put on a meeting/discussion for the OB nursing students at ENMU-R. Moms and babies and students get together and we talk about why we chose to breast-feed.”

Lusk also reaches out to new mothers to help them be at peace during some of the scarier times.

“La Leche League is about mom-to-mom support,” Lusk said. “We don’t give medical advice. Although I am an RN, I don’t give medical advice.”

Lusk hopes that a mother in need will be able to reach out to her.

“If they go home from the hospital feeling defeated,” Lusk said, “they should call me. I’ll come to their house. I spend two or three hours with people with newborns, helping and encouraging them.”

Not only is she available, but the local group has resources available.

“At the group we have tons of handouts, we have a lending library,” Lusk said. “Meetings are very casual. Babies blow out diapers, babies cry, toddlers bump their heads. It’s just life and nobody comes dressed up expecting a fancy thing. We bring a bag of oranges or a bunch of bananas.”

The meetings are educational.

“We rotate through a series of four topics,” Lusk said. “All the groups across the country do something similar. The first topic is the advantages of breast-feeding for mom and baby, the second topic is adjusting to life with a new baby, the third topic is, overcoming difficulties and the fourth topic is nutrition and weaning.

“We talk about things like how do you go to the grocery store with a baby, or how to you take a shower when you’re alone with the baby,” Lusk said. “It’s about being a mom.”

Some who come don’t breast-feed their child.

“We’ve had mothers come who don’t breast-feed,” Lusk said. “They’ll find as much of a supportive, mothering and parenting environment as you will breast-feeding information.”

Lusk intends to grow the local La Leche League chapter.

“I’d love to increase the attendance because without moms we don’t have that mom-to-mom support,” Lusk said. “We need the mom with a 2-year-old who’s been through sleep deprivation and growth spurts and teething, to speak to this mom with the 2-month-old who is saying, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’ to say, ‘Hey, I’ve been through this, you’ll get through it, too.’”

Lusk wants women to understand that it’s OK if they need help learning how to breast-feed.

“Even though breast-feeding is a natural thing,” Lusk said, “oftentimes it doesn’t come naturally. It is a learned skill between mom and baby that takes time and practice in the beginning. Having other women to support you through those times is priceless.”

Even if things are going well, the communion with other moms can be beneficial.

“Even if you aren’t having any trouble breast-feeding,” Lusk said, “a La Leche League meeting is a great place to meet other moms who are in a similar stage of life. We have a Facebook page and private FB group under the name La Leche League of Roswell.”

La Leche League meets twice a month at Lovelace Regional Hospital for their evening meetings. Those meetings are on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. They also meet on the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. at the WIC office at 200 E. Chisum St.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

