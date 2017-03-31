Kids savor last moments of Spring Break
Roswell youth enjoy their last weekday at Spring Break Camp before school starts again Monday. About 30 school-age youth have been playing dodgeball, [auth] going outdoors to the nearby park, doing arts and crafts, taking in a movie and visiting the zoo and Anderson Museum while at the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center on North Missouri Avenue this week during their vacation from school. Brook Bersane, 7, gets a lift from her sister Selah Bersane, 11, at left, and Jurnie Knickerbocker, 10. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
