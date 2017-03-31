MENU
Kids savor last moments of Spring Break

March 31, 2017 • Local News

Roswell youth enjoy their last weekday at Spring Break Camp before school starts again Monday. About 30 school-age youth have been playing dodgeball, [auth] going outdoors to the nearby park, doing arts and crafts, taking in a movie and visiting the zoo and Anderson Museum while at the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center on North Missouri Avenue this week during their vacation from school. Brook Bersane, 7, gets a lift from her sister Selah Bersane, 11, at left, and Jurnie Knickerbocker, 10. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

