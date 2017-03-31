Username: 1

A California man who attended New Mexico Military Institute in 2015 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and fined $210,000 for restitution following his conviction on possession of child pornography charges.

Joshua Adam Williams, 21, of Lakeside, California, also will have 15 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender following completion of his prison term, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and New Mexico State Police announced.

Williams was arrested on [auth] Nov. 4, 2015, in Lakeside on a criminal complaint alleging child pornography charges that were filed on Oct. 27, 2015, in federal court in Las Cruces. He was transferred from California to Las Cruces on Dec. 11, 2015, to face the charges against him.

The criminal complaint charged Williams with distribution, possession and attempted production of videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. It alleged that Williams committed the crimes in May 2015 in Roswell when he was enrolled as a cadet at NMMI.

Court filings reveal that the investigation into Williams began in August 2014, when a father and minor child disclosed to the FBI that the child had been self-producing child pornography and sharing it with others through an internet chat room.

According to the law enforcement agencies, the father surrendered the child’s cellular phone to the FBI, and an FBI investigation determined that one of the people who accessed the images from the internet was Williams, who had both videos and photos on his cellphone and computer.

On April 20, 2016, Williams pleaded guilty to a felony, admitting to possessing pornography involving toddlers and teens.

The case was investigated by the Roswell office of the FBI, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the New Mexico Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory with assistance from the FBI in San Diego and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

