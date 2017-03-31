Username: 1

The Roswell Elks Lodge No. 969 will hold its ninth annual Elks for Vets Charity Golf Tournament on June 3 at the NMMI Golf Course. The event will be a four-person scramble with 8 a.m. shotgun start.

For the past eight years, the Roswell Elks [auth] have hosted two charity golf fundraisers each year for the local community. These 16 charity tournaments have generated over $450,000 in sponsorships, with 100 percent of it being donated to local charities.

The Elks for Vets charity tournament supports the South Eastern New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network. The SENMVTN drives veterans free of charge to VA medical facilities from Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and the surrounding communities. Over 65 percent of their operating budget comes from donations to this event.

The Elks have a goal of raising at least $35,000 for the SENM Veteran Transportation Van Program. One hundred percent of all sponsor donations go to the charity. Sponsors are needed for this event.

Breakfast, lunch, range balls and green fees are included in the entry fee. The tournament will conclude with a gathering at the Elks lodge for lunch, refreshments and scoring. The entry fee is $75 per player, $300 per team. Only the first 24 paid team entries will be accepted.

All entries need to be sent to NMMI Golf Course Pro-Shop, Attn: Elks for Vets tournament, 201 W. 19th St. Roswell NM 88201 or call 575-622-6033 for more information.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Sunrise Optimist fundraising project City program encourages demolition of old structures »