Username: 1

Above: DrillingInfo executive Allen Gilmer is expected to talk about oil and gas reserves at the April 20 dinner. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Former New Mexico governor and NMSU chancellor Gary Carruthers is scheduled to talk at an April 20 dinner in Roswell recognizing the role of oil and gas and the State [auth] Permanent Fund to education. (Submitted Photo)

New Mexico oil and gas industry representatives plan to raise $150,000 for scholarships at an April 20 dinner honoring the State Land Office and its beneficiaries.

The theme for the dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center, 912 N. Main St., is “New Mexico State Trust Lands: Energizing New Mexico.”

Robert G. Armstrong, chairman of the dinner, said the theme “emphasizes the importance of the oil and gas industry to the state of New Mexico in funding education at all levels through the State Permanent Fund.

“The Permanent Fund currently exceeds $15 billion, and it is estimated that in FY 2017 the fund will pay approximately $688 million to the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries include New Mexico public schools and eight universities, as well as several other public-related organizations.”

Speakers at the dinner will be:

• Allen Gilmer, chief executive officer of Drillinginfo Inc., who will speak about “New Mexico Oil & Gas — Sustainable, Clean and Magnificent.” Gilmer’s talk will address current and future oil and gas reserves in New Mexico and their relationship to education in the state.

Drillinginfo is a leading energy exploration data analytics company, which serves more than 3,200 companies worldwide from its Austin, Texas, headquarters.

• Former Gov. Garrey Carruthers, who now serves as chancellor and president of New Mexico State University, a beneficiary of income generated by the State Land Office.

Also making comments at the dinner will be State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn, Gov. Susana Martinez and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs.

Dunn manages lands granted by Congress to New Mexico in 1898 and 1910 as a means of generating revenue to support public schools, universities, hospitals and other institutions. The State Land Office holds these lands in trust. Revenues from these lands go into the New Mexico Permanent Fund, which supports education in New Mexico. Approximately 94 percent of the Permanent Fund comes from oil and gas production.

Armstrong, president of Armstrong Energy Corp. in Roswell, said 570 people are expected to attend the dinner. These include people who work in the New Mexico oil and gas industry, high school students and teachers as special guests, representatives of institutions that benefit from State Land Office income and members of the public.

Armstrong said that, in addition to the dinner, the oil and gas industry representatives are setting up a National Energy Education Development — or NEED — workshop at the Convention Center. So far, 32 teachers have signed up for the workshop, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roswell geologist Gerald Harrington, who is coordinating the NEED Workshop, said the program will give students and educators an opportunity to learn about energy through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Revenue from the dinner will be used to fund university scholarships and energy training for science teachers through the Roswell Geological Society, New Mexico Landmen’s Association, the Desk & Derrick Club of Roswell and NEED scholarships.

State Land Office beneficiaries include New Mexico’s 89 public school districts, New Mexico Military Institute, seven other state universities, the State Boys School, School for the Deaf, School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Carrie Tingley Hospital, Las Vegas Behavior Health Institute and Miners’ Colfax Medical Center.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« César Chávez Day recognized in New Mexico Kids savor last moments of Spring Break »