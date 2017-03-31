Username: 1

The city of Roswell is conducting its “Clean and Safe” program that offers local property owners a low-cost way to dispose of materials from the demolition and removal of dilapidated structures.

The initiative, which begins today and charges only a $5 permit fee for disposal at the city landfill, aims to encourage private property owners to remove derelict structures that have become eyesores and pose safety hazards, a city news release stated.

Started in 2014, this year’s program will continue through Oct. 31. The [auth] municipal landfill will waive the usual fees for dumping of debris associated with the removal of structures.

Materials that will be accepted at the landfill at no charge are limited to those from the structure itself and do not include its contents. The landfill is at 3006 W. Brasher Road and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Condemned and dilapidated buildings not only detract from the aesthetics of the community, they also create a danger to adventurous and curious children, or anyone else, who may wander into or around them,” the news release stated. “These run-down, abandoned structures also create breeding grounds and locations for criminal activity. Removing these types of structures positively impacts the community by making it cleaner, nicer looking and safer.”

In addition, the program provides a great savings to property owners. Demolishing an average-size house can result in landfill fees of about $3,000 when the “Clean and Safe” program is not in effect, the release indicated.

To participate in the “Clean and Safe” program, a property owner must contact the city’s Code Enforcement Office by visiting 421 N. Richardson Ave. or by calling 637-6211, so an inspector can visit the property to check for asbestos, which would have to be properly removed prior to demolition. Owners of properties ready to proceed with removal will receive a permit for a $5 fee allowing them to dispose of the structure’s debris at the landfill for no other charge.

