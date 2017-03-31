Username: 1

The leader of the local council of League of United Latin American Citizens said on Friday, César Chávez Day, that the civil rights leader would be pleased with the progress that has been made in recent years for farm workers and low-income workers in general.

More than 10 states, including New Mexico, honor the accompl[auth] ishments and legacy of Chávez every year on March 31. While no events were planned locally, an event honoring Chávez is taking place today in Albuquerque.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall will pay tribute to the contributions of Chávez and his United Farm Workers Union cofounder Dolores Huerta at the 24th annual César Chávez Day celebration today in Albuquerque.

The 24th annual César Chávez Day celebration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 100 Isleta Blvd. SW will include a naming ceremony for Dolores Huerta South Valley Gateway Park.

Udall, D-New Mexico, is scheduled to give remarks honoring the work of Huerta and Chávez to improve the lives of farm workers, union members, teachers and women.

Richard J. Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens Council 8051 of Chaves County, said Chávez left a living legacy for many.

“Everything that César Chávez fought for, and everybody else, including Dolores Huerta and that whole group of people that fought for the farm workers, has come roost,” Garcia said. “Everything that they worked for has happened. It affected a lot of people.”

Garcia said Chávez would be pleased with the progress.

“I think he’d be as happy as a lark flying around now that minimum wage is going up and farm working conditions have changed, to a certain degree,” Garcia said. “I still feel that the fight for César Chávez is going to continue here in Chaves County. We’re going to continue that fight.”

Udall, a member of the Senate Democratic Hispanic Task Force, cosponsored a resolution Friday honoring the life and legacy of Chávez. He said Chávez was a true American civil rights hero.

“Chávez dedicated his life to bettering the lives of others, fighting tirelessly to improve conditions for farm workers throughout the nation,” Udall said in a statement. “As he organized to secure fair pay and fair treatment, Chávez’s persistence, hard work, and deep commitment to social justice paved the way for a better future for working people everywhere. Chávez is a hero to me and many other New Mexicans who admire his faith in our ability to unify and bring about social change in the face of injustice.

“I will continue to fight for policies like a fair minimum wage, equal pay for equal work, comprehensive immigration reform and the rights of DREAMers to support families and ensure that everyone who works hard has a fair shot at living the American Dream.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, a member of the Senate Democratic Hispanic Task Force, also cosponsored the resolution.

“César Chávez was a visionary and fearless leader who fought tirelessly for better working conditions and fair wages,” Heinrich said in a statement. “He inspired a generation of community organizers across the country to stand up for justice and civil rights.”

Heinrich said Chávez’s legacy and spirit live on in New Mexico.

“Let us continue to meet each challenge the way César Chávez did, with hope, determination, and service to others,” Heinrich said. “¡Si Se Puede!”

