The repair of faulty probes in a water tank should alleviate sporadic water problems reported recently by Berrendo cooperative water users, the water association’s manager [auth] said Friday.

Moreover, the completion later this month of a 9-mile water line looping Roswell, a new 566-foot deep well and a large, new water tank near Six Mile Hill will improve the quality, quantity and reliability of water available to water users, Berrendo Cooperative Water User Association manager Linda Livingston said Friday.

Water users south of Roswell city limits have reported water outages in recent days, particularly occurring late at night and in the early morning.

Livingston said there haven’t been water shutoffs, but said that water pressure has been low in some areas as a result of malfunctioning probes in the water system’s main tank at Marion Richards Road.

“There are probes in the main tower, and they tell our wellhead 16 miles away (what to do),” she said. “But in no way are we shutting the water off. That hasn’t happened. What’s happening is the level in the tank is dropping and I’m not getting the signal to tell my well to come on.”

Livingston said losing water level in the tank caused the water pressure to drop.

“The base area is on higher elevation. They have less pressure to begin with, so when the height of water drops in that main tower, they feel it first,” Livingston said. “It’s not that we’re singling out anybody or any area. This low pressure affects the people on higher ground when the tank doesn’t have a full tank and the pressure drops. The base area is working with less pressure anyway because of the ground elevation.”

Livingston said new probes were installed in the water tank Thursday.

“So those have been changed out. We did some more tweaking (Friday) on it,” she said. “We feel like everything is correct. The weekend will tell the story, but I believe it’s all corrected.

“So in no way are we shutting water off between midnight and 6 a.m.”

Livingston said the anticipated completion on April 28 of a $6.4 million water system replacement project should alleviate water pressure issues in the base area and elsewhere.

“Our new project is going to alleviate that altogether,” she said. “We’ve built a pressure regulating station, and they will get their pressure supplied off of the new tank west of town, which will give them a constant 65 pounds of pressure.”

The $6.4 million project being completed by Morrow Enterprises of Las Cruces includes a new well and new water tank near Six Mile Hill, on the south side of Highway 70.

Livingston said the 566-foot deep well is capable of pumping 1,250 gallons a minute, and it will improve water quality, while the 1.65 million gallon, three-tier tank will help the co-op achieve a two-day water supply capacity.

Livingston said a walk-though on the project is scheduled for April 21, with closing on April 28.

“Sampling has been completed, we’ve got the go-ahead,” she said. “It will just be tweaking the system to make it all work right.

“We’re going to have some bobbles once this new well comes on and the new tank and new controls operating four different tanks, so I’m sure we’re going to be tweaking it along.”

The water cooperative is also completing a 9-mile water line looping Roswell. Livingston said the new 47,000 feet of 12-inch pipe will aide the water association in pumping water in both directions, benefiting all Berrendo customers.

“We’re getting a new well. The storage tank is going to be terrific,” Livingston said. “We presently have 600,000 gallons of storage in all of our tanks. This one tank is going to be a 1,650,000-gallon storage. So it will give us a two-day storage supply in the event of outages or anything, so it’s much, much better.”

The $6.4 million water project is being funded in large part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA Rural Development obligated a $3,471,000 loan and a grant of $2,839,000, for a total of $6,310,000 to pay for the water system upgrade.

The funding is being made through the agency’s Rural Utilities Service water and environment program. The USDA said the construction of the new Berrendo water system is badly needed to provide better water service to the 1,600 current members of the water cooperative.

The water association meets the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at its offices at 2004 E. 19th St.

Managing editor Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

