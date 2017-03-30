Username: 1

Not guilty was the plea murder suspect Juan David Villegas entered at his arraignment in a Roswell courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Villegas, 35, was booked at the Chaves County Detention Center at 2:02 a.m. Thursday after having been extradited from Mexico where he has been in prison for nine months. He made his first appearance in the Fifth Judicial District Court of Chaves County at about 4 p.m. Thursday and was arraigned on charges related to the June 11 murders of his wife and four young daughters.

Cynthia Villegas, 34, and her daughters had been fatally shot at about 9:30 a.m. in their family home in the 2300 block of North Davis Avenue, according to court documents. The girls were Yamilen Villegas, 14; Cynthia-Janeth Villegas, 11; Abigayl, or Abby, Villegas, 7; and Idaleigh, or Idaly, Villegas, 3.

Court documents indicate that relatives told law [auth] enforcement that Cynthia Villegas had asked for a divorce in the days before the murder and that Juan Villegas had been unhappy with his home life and lack of employment for at least a few weeks prior to the incident. A written note was also left on a closet door at the crime scene, the documents allege, indicating that the killings were because Cynthia Villegas “did not want anything to do with us.”

After the murders, Villegas allegedly fled to Sonora, Mexico, where he was arrested a day later, June 12. He had been detained since that time while U.S. law enforcement officers worked with Mexican officials to have him returned to the United States, which occurred Wednesday.

Wearing a red jumpsuit and waist chains and using headphones to listen to a court interpreter, Villegas appeared calm and unemotional throughout the brief proceeding before District Judge Freddie J. Romero.

Villegas was denied bail and will remain in jail at least until his next court hearing, which at this time is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 18. That hearing is meant to determine who will represent Villegas as the case proceeds.

At Thursday’s hearing, he was represented both by Chaves County Public Defender Debra Lautenschlager and Todd Holmes of Alamogordo, who appeared by phone. Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce represented the state.

Lautenschlager informed Romero that she had advised Villegas of his rights and the possible penalties for the five murder charges against him, but, because she was unsure of the possible penalties due for the four counts of intentional abuse of a child, resulting in death, she asked Romero to review those charges. Romero did so, asking Villegas if he understood each charge and telling Villegas that the possible penalty is life imprisonment for each count.

Villegas indicated that he understood, and then Romero asked if he was going to enter a plea regarding all the charges.

“At this time, Mr. Villegas will plead not guilty,” said Lautenschlager.

The Villegas incident is the worst mass murder in New Mexico since a domestic violence case in the Chimayó area of north New Mexico in 1991. Rick Abeyta shot and killed seven people including his estranged girlfriend, several of her family members and two law enforcement officers. He was convicted and sentenced to 146 years in prison.

The killings of Cynthia Villegas and her daughters received much attention in the community and throughout the state. Peace vigils and memorial services were held in Roswell in their honor, and Gov. Susana Martinez asked all New Mexicans to pray for the mother and her children.

