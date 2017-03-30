Username: 1

Above: Kim Chesser, left, and Patricia Chesser, presenters at the Thursday morning Rise with Roswell Agriculture Breakfast, say agritourism offers an opportunity for farmers and ranchers wanting to keep their land but also needing additional income. Also at the table is Chaves County Commissioner Jeff Bilberry. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: Retired educator and dairy operator Brad Houston and daughter Debbie Langley listen as Houston’s former students remember his contributions to their lives during the 2017 Rise with Roswell Agriculture Breakfast Thursday morning held at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Time-honored traditions and the new reality of production agriculture took time in the spotlight Thursday morning at the Rise with Roswell breakfast recognizing the contributions of the region’s agricultural industry.

“We all need to tell our story,” said Chaves County Commissioner Robert Corn prior to reading the county proclamation naming March 30 as “Rise with Roswell Day,” a proclamation also made by the city of Roswell. “People on the East Coast and some on the West Coast and some in the middle just don’t understand.”

He went on to explain that the trips that area representatives take to meet with people in other states are essential to [auth] educating people about the issues and needs of today’s agricultural businesses.

The 18th annual agriculture breakfast organized by the Roswell Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 28 businesses was attended by state legislators, county commissioners, city councilors and agribusiness leaders. Central to the event held in the Farm Bureau Building at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds were a tribute to former agricultural educator and dairy farmer Brad Houston and a presentation about agritourism by Patricia and Kim Chesser, owners of the Burnt Well Guest Ranch and a working cattle and sheep operation southwest of Roswell.

Chaves County is the largest agricultural producer in New Mexico with about 62,979 acres of its 3.9 million total acres used for raising crops and 2.4 million acres used for pastures, according to federal and state data provided by the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service of New Mexico State University.

In 2015, cash receipts for all livestock and receipts in the county totaled $514.78 million, and, in 2016, the county ranked first in the state for the number of beef cattle and dairy cows.

While recognizing the importance of the industry and the people who work in it, speakers and presenters at the event also talked of a dramatically changed landscape for farmers and ranchers, one where many members of younger generations have found it necessary to move away and make their livings outside of agriculture. Those who remain often find they must supplement their incomes.

The Chessers found themselves needing additional revenue when asked by Kim Chesser’s father to take over the family ranch. Almost by happenstance, after hosting a vacationing group of friends who wanted to tick items off their list of adventures inspired by the movie “City Slickers,” the Chessers decided that they could earn income by opening their ranch to paying visitors. During the past 13 years running Burnt Well Guest Ranch, they have had 1,597 visitors from 47 states and 24 countries.

“When you get to help fulfill people’s dreams,” Kim Chesser said, “that is one of the best things you can do.”

Kim Chesser said the venture has three goals: To educate people about ranch life, to share their family values and, through their acts and own thoughts, demonstrate their Christian faith.

He and his wife added that they have learned to set aside some parts of the year for work dedicated to maintaining the ranching operations, because not much work can get done while they have visitors. It can be a struggle, they said, to balance both businesses, but they urge others to think about the possibility of becoming one of an estimated 41 agritourism enterprises in the state.

“That is what agritourism is. It is not going out and creating something new. It is using whatever you have to do something new,” Kim Chesser explained. “There are opportunities out there to use the land that God has blessed us with.”

Following their presentation, five local agricultural businessmen, including Eastern New Mexico State Fair chair Larry Hobson, paid tribute to Brad Houston, a former agricultural education teacher at Roswell High School and New Mexico State University who later ran dairy operations, including the Three Amigos Dairy in Roswell, until his retirement in 2012.

His former students remembered him as someone who treated his pupils fairly, had high expectations of them and who inspired and instilled respect. Perhaps the highest compliment they paid him was to note that all five are still working in agriculture.

