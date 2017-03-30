Username: 1

The Sugar Zombies, Roswell’s new roller derby team, will hold the city’s first-ever roller derby mash-up at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Roswell Boys & Girls Club, 201. S. Garden Ave. Participants from all over New Mexico and West Texas are expected to attend with two sessions scheduled — the first for experienced skaters and a second for novices. Saturday’s event is sold out and part of the proceeds will go back to the Boys & Girls Club. (Submitted Photo)

Athletic competition is about more than just wins and losses — it’s about physical health, confidence and fellowship.

That’s the message Jeneva Jewel Martinez and her Sugar Zombies roller derby team will deliver Saturday during Roswell’s first-ever roller derby mash-up at the Roswell Boys & Girls Club.

“We are a league of women who strive for athletic excellence and serve as role models for our families and communities,” Martinez said. “For a growing number of local women, roller derby is a way to gain confidence, get in shape and help promote our city and support the local Boys & Girls Club.”

While the message is [auth] overwhelming positive, once the whistle blows, the delivery method of said message could come in the form of a big block, leaving skaters with badges of honor aka bruises from head to toe.

The term “derby” was used to refer to speed and endurance skating races held from the mid-1880s through the 1920s. By the mid-30s, roller derby began to evolve into the contact sport that is popular today.

From 1948 to 2000, various forms of roller derby were broadcast on television, culminating with RollerJam, and inline version played on a banked oval track.

The sport saw a revival in the early 2000s, beginning in Austin, Texas, where an all-female amateur league was organized. Six years later, there were more than 130 similar leagues around the United States and even more abroad.

The modern game is played with two teams of five, skating counter-clockwise around an oval track. Each team designates a scoring player, commonly called the jammer, while the other four members serve as blockers. During a bout, which is played in two period of 30 minutes, points are scored when a jammer laps members of the opposing team.

Like any contact sport there is the risk of injury, but that doesn’t stop women of all ages and skill levels from joining the Sugar Zombies.

“Outside the track, these women are mothers, wives, professionals, students, writers, artists and entrepreneurs from all walks of life,” Martinez said. “Inside the track, they are fierce athletes contributing their share to a grassroots, self-coached and operated organization.”

The Sugar Zombies are a non-profit sports organization that welcomes women between the ages of 18 and 88 to participate.

Martinez said roller derby brings together very different people with a common goal of competing, being healthy and having fun.

“We have teachers, stay-at-home mothers, business owners, bartenders, students and retirees,” she said. “We are strong and vigorous female role models on a mission to promote a healthy approach to skating and living.”

Rather than compete under their legal names, roller derby competitors make up fun monikers.

“My derby name is Drama Mama,” Martinez said. “I am a mom of six boys. We have a lot of fun.”

Other members of the roster have nicknames like Metal Mayden, Slayher Kitty and Lucy Lucius.

Martinez skates with the West Texas Roller Dollz, an established team in Lubbock, Texas, and she’s been sharing what she learned there with the Sugar Zombies, with the help of coaches/teammates Whitney Bain aka A Latte Treble and Lissa Luttrell Otero aka Lucy Lucius.

“Without their support and dedication I would have just been a traveling skater,” she said. “They stepped up and said we can do this here!”

Competitors from all over New Mexico and West Texas are expected to participate at Saturday’s event. The first session will be for more experienced skaters and the second will be a chance for novices, or “fresh meat” as Martinez puts it, to get their first real taste of roller derby.

Saturday’s event sold out within 24 hours, a good sign for the future of roller derby in Roswell. Martinez said a portion of the proceeds will go back to the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information about the Sugar Zombies, call 575-420-9142 or 575-910-2889 or send an email to roswellsugarzombies@yahoo.com.

