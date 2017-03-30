Username: 1

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Richard Montoya on March 25, 2017. A viewing will be on Friday, March 31, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at South [auth] Park Cemetery. A tribute of Richard’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Richard was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on January 21, 1969, to Richard S. Montoya and Tina Duran. He loved his favorite football team, the Oakland Raiders. Richard enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his cousins and kids. Hunting was one of his favorite things to do in his younger days. Richard will be missed by his family and friend.

Surviving to cherish Richard’s memory are his son, Angelo; daughter, Maríah; father, Richard S; sister, Frances Montoya; grandfather, Dick Montoya; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Richard was preceded in death by his loving mother, Tina; grandparents: Josie Montoya, Tillie Duran and Antonio Duran.

Those chosen as pallbearers are: Jason Smolky, Gabriel Smolky, Isaac Montoya, Larry Sanchez, Gino Romero and Margarito Luevano.

