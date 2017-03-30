Username: 1

Following a humbling political setback last week for Republicans longingly wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce said Thursday House Republicans are working from the ground up this time to craft a new repeal and replacement plan that can pass the House.

Pearce, a member of the 30-member conservative House Freedom Caucus that played a pivotal role last week in sinking a health care overhaul pushed by President Donald Trump and House GOP leaders, said he met Wednesday night with a top House Republican to express his views on health care reform.

“I think the ending point last night was let’s look at the simpler approach,” Pearce, R-Hobbs, told the Daily Record during an interview Thursday. “The approach the Republican leadership had was very complex. It had a lot of moving parts and complexity in government is very expensive. You start setting up bureaucracies, you start setting up [auth] whole new entitlement programs. So the idea of coming from the simpler approach was where the discussion ended.”

Pearce, the only Republican among New Mexico’s congressional delegation, said he had been “steadily leaning no” against the House GOP bill throughout last week’s discussions.

“I didn’t ever get to yes, but was close enough to be talking,” he said. “I told them that I was close, if they got really close, to come sit down and talk with me. That was like 10 minutes before they pulled it.”

Pearce said House leaders are “curing missteps” after making a miscalculation last week when a House leadership health care plan failed to muster enough votes and was pulled from the House calendar at the last minute. The House plan offered health care tax credits to replace subsidies in the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

The GOP bill would have eliminated the Obama statute’s unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also have removed the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance.

Republican tax credits would have been based on age, not income like Obama’s, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would have been repealed. The bill would have also blocked federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.

In New Mexico, state insurance regulators warned of a major potential impact for New Mexico if some of the GOP bill’s provisions are kept alive. In an analysis, the state insurance superintendent estimated more than 45,000 adults who benefited from expanded Medicaid eligibility could be dropped from the program under the GOP proposal.

“I think Republicans can get where they want to go,” Pearce said. “Leadership started too late. Remember, early on, they said it’s a binary choice. The bill they had was not going to be good for New Mexico. They asked me directly, and I said, ‘Hey, Democrats don’t want me to repeal the Affordable Care Act and Republicans don’t like the plan they put forward. Your plan has no constituency in New Mexico.’ And that kind of shocked them. But it was exactly true. So they should have started these meetings for the last six weeks.

“But they didn’t. So what we’re doing is we’re going back and doing the groundwork that should have been done. And it’s very productive. It’s the way things work here and should work.”

Pearce said House conservatives and moderates are not too far apart from reaching a consensus among themselves that can pass the House, currently comprised of 237 Republicans and 193 Democrats, with five vacancies.

“I think the discussions that are going on are going to result in a Republican bill,” he said. “We need 216 votes right now because we don’t have a full (435-member) House of Representatives. People have gone over to the administration so we’ve got some vacancies. But when we get to 216, I’m saying let’s not settle at 216, let’s get a bill that’s solid enough to get 225, 230. So I think that’s my suggestion moving forward.”

Pearce said he was not particularly concerned, as some conservatives have worried, that an Obamacare repeal bill might be weakened from the viewpoints of conservatives to attract Democrats in the House.

“I absolutely think we can reach a solution,” Pearce said. “Whether or not it involves Democrats, that kind of depends on them. Sometimes their leadership says that you will not go and vote for this thing, so I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Prior to meeting one-on-one with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Wednesday night, Pearce said House Republicans had a heart-to-heart private meeting earlier this week.

Pearce said during the meeting that House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged missteps had been made before the president and Republican leaders decided to pull their bill to repeal Obamacare from the House floor on March 24, when it became clear it would fail. Trump said the bill was 10 to 15 votes short of the necessary 216 majority.

“We asked the staff to leave,” Pearce said. “We had a family discussion of 237 of us. I think (Ryan) realized that he should have approached it differently. I think he said those words, the process here was not what it should have been.

“The idea that we had a binary choice was a miscalculation that I suspect was pitched by his staff.”

Pearce said he’s been to the White House a couple times since Trump took office, but he met personally with Trump for the first time in private settings in the days leading up to the much-anticipated March 24 roll call.

“This was the first small group setting with just a few of us,” he said. “We’ve met him two or three times before. It was the first real solid working meeting.”

Pearce said the president’s involvement is not necessary to get a health care repeal bill through the House.

“It’s not essential, but it’s not counter-productive either,” he said. “I thought his meetings with us were very good. I was complimentary that he and the vice president spent so much time. The problem was that the product that they were trying to defend, the groundwork should have been done better so that it was more defensible.

“I can see a solution which would not require their involvement at all because we should all have consensus before we get as far as the day of the vote and saying we don’t have the votes. Again, I think there were some missteps there but I’ve been very straight-forward about them with our leadership. And I think that they’re in the process of curing the missteps.”

Pearce said putting the brakes on the House plan was a promising example of Congress asserting its authority and independence from the executive branch as other contentious debates lie ahead.

“It was nice to visit with the president, but that visit should have occurred four weeks ago, to where we don’t crowd the president in against an arbitrary time,” he said. “That was another thing. Paul Ryan put an arbitrary time limit on it.

“That didn’t work out so well, because when you give people just a choice of I’m either a yes or no, well, OK, I guess I’ll be a no. And they just didn’t anticipate that the bill that they had had so many problems.”

