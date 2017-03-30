Username: 1

New Mexico Appleseed is working across the political spectrum to end poverty in New Mexico. Jennifer Ramo, Executive Director of the organization presented information about it to people at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art at 409 E. College Blvd. Thursday. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

New Mexico Appleseed is doing an effective job of working to end poverty in the Land of Enchantment.

Jennifer Ramo, the program’s executive director, spoke at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art on Thursday.

“We are a non-partisan, non-profit policy advocacy organization,” Ramo said. “We are trying to end poverty in New Mexico through systemic change. That means we try to create policies and programs that impact a huge number of families, and try and help lift them out of poverty permanently.”

Appleseed looks at data to see where social programs are helping and where they’re missing the mark.

“We work on things like hunger, because people need to eat, family homelessness and child maltreatment which are all very connected,” Ramo said. “We work on having a system that works a little bit [auth] better for these complex families. For example, we use data to understand what systems families are in, what services they’re getting, what they are not getting, and if the programs we’re paying for are effective.”

Appleseed works at all levels of social outreach to help make the legislature’s work more effective for the people.

“We do micro-work,” Ramo said, “working on breakfast after the bell in Roswell, all the way to the federal government. To really try and go back and forth. … To understand what’s happening at the community level and what’s happening at the state and federal level. How is the communication working between them? Is the war on poverty really working if the people who are making the policies don’t really know what’s happening on the community level? How can we bridge this?”

There are some laws in place that Appleseed is getting put to better use.

“One of the things we’re starting to look at is the McKinney-Vento law,” Ramo said. “It is an educational law that says homeless students get certain types of benefits. The law defines homelessness a lot differently than we might expect.

“It includes people who are bouncing around from house to house, people who are in a $30 a night motel and people who can’t leave a domestic violence situation because they can’t afford to,” Ramo said. “We are trying to improve the number of kids identified as McKinney-Vento kids just to see if we can document how many families qualify. My guess is way more families would be considered homeless than we ever would have expected.”

Simply sleeping in the same safe place can make quite a difference.

“The question is, ‘do you have a stable night time residence?’” Ramo said. “There’s this very well documented connection between housing instability and childhood abuse and neglect. We did a policy called keeping families together, where 60 families in New Mexico, who have an open CYFD (Children Youth and Families Department) case, have a parent with a mental health or substance abuse problem and are homeless, are getting housing plus supportive services. In Bernalillo County they’ve seen a 91 percent decrease in substantiated abuse cases.

“Once you stabilize these families, the kids go to the same school, even if the parents are still having problems, it takes a lot of the problems away.”

Ramo said that Roswell is well positioned to start impacting poverty rates.

“Roswell has some great non-profits that work on the ground and do the triage,” Ramo said, “and we really think of ourselves as the policy advocates for them. We spend our time figuring out how to help them.”

Appleseed has had a significant impact and is ready to do a lot more.

“Appleseed impacted about 150,000 children last year,” Ramo said. “Whether it was our hunger work, or keeping families together, we go for high impact, effective work that serves communities like Roswell. We learn so much from what happens here on the ground to translate into better policy. We’re happy to be here listening.”

