A Roswell man [auth] was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to 120 months in prison on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

Charles Nunez, 47, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $70,000 in drug proceeds and five firearms to the United States.

Nunez was arrested on March 12, 2016, on a criminal complaint charging him with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Chaves County.

According to the complaint, on March 12, 2016, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants on Nunez, his residence and his vehicle, and seized approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, a large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia and a police radio scanner.

On Oct. 17, 2016, Nunez pleaded guilty to a felony information charging him with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He admitted that agents seized 5 pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms from his residence on March 12, 2016.

This case was investigated by the Roswell office of the FBI and the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force.

