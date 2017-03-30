Username: 1

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel for Jo Ann Haddock, age 84, of Roswell, who passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at home surrounded by her family. Chaplain Tim Arnett will be officiating.

Jo Ann was born at Caprock, NM on June 28, 1932 to Anna and Ernest Hill. She graduated from Roswell High School. She married James Hughes and together they had four [auth] children, Dianna, Steve, Sandie, and Marcie.

JoAnn worked for several years at Roswell State Bank. She loved spending family time at Riverside, NM which was owned by her parents.

On February 17, 1980 she married Noah C “Buckey” Haddock. They moved to Tucumcari, NM and then to Hobbs, NM before they returned to Roswell, NM and opened up H&H Mail Service. They were in business for 10 years together with her parents. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and often had them for sale in the business lobby, especially around Christmas. She enjoyed going to the casinos and playing the slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother EM Hill Jr., and sister Dorothy DeShurley.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband Noah Haddock of Roswell, her children Dianna Woods and her husband Steve of Amarillo, TX, Sandra Crane and her husband Dean of Dallas, TX, James S. Hughes Jr. and his wife Robin of Roswell, NM, and Marcie Wilson and her husband Ronney of Roswell, NM. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marcus Woods (Amber), Patricia Woods, Melissa Woods, Kevin Gallagher, Amanda Flynn (Bryan), Sawyer Wilson; and great grandchildren Brieanna Rich, Chase Rich, Xander Woods and Zailey Woods.

