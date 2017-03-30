Dearing takes gold!
Goddard sophomore Brady Dearing, right, brought two gold medals home after taking the top spots in two events at last weekend’s Natural Athlete Strength Association’s [auth] High School Nationals in Oklahoma City. Dearing, who is trained by Marissa Moreno of Moreno Strength Training and sponsored by Alton’s Power Block Gym, finished first in the 220-pound freshman-sophomore push/pull (bench press, deadlift) and full powerlifting with a 418-pound squat, 242-pound bench press and 401-pound deadlift. The 15-year-old weighed in at 208 pounds. Pictured with Dearing is training partner Ethan Featherstone, a 2016 Goddard graduate. (Submitted Photo)
