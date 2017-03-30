Username: 1

(AJ Dickman Graphic)

The Goddard, Roswell and Dexter high school softball teams take the short trip south today to participate in the Lady Dog Invite in Artesia.

The first matchup of the day features two local softball powers and a rare meeting between schools separated by two state classifications as back-to-back 3A state champs the Dexter Lady Demons take on perennial 5A contenders the Roswell Lady Coyotes.

Dexter junior pitcher Bryana Munoz has already tossed a no-hitter this season, but her younger sister, eighth-grader Aryana Munoz has shown she can also set hitters down in short order.

Roswell [auth] will put senior pitcher Mykaya Olivas in the circle. Olivas has led the state in strikeouts for the past two seasons.

Both teams have shown they can hang big numbers on the scoreboard, but with two of the state’s top pitchers hurling, the game is expected to be tight.

The Goddard Lady Rockets will also meet a talented team from a lower classification as they take on the 4A Cobre Indians. Goddard looks much improved from last season and currently sits at fifth in the MaxPreps.com 5A state rankings, one spot below Roswell.

Another interesting matchup that will likely only happen if both teams make the final, is Dexter and Artesia. After winning two state titles in Dexter, junior pitcher Kali Crandall now plays for the Lady Dogs, currently ranked second in the class.

Bryana Munoz and Crandall were an unstoppable duo in 2015 and ‘16, and to see them hit against each other would be a treat for all fans.

Roswell-Dexter starts at noon, with Goddard-Cobre following at 2 p.m. Los Lunas will face Robertson at 4 p.m. and the host Lady Dogs take on Alamogordo at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mack Chase Sports Complex will make use of its second field so each team can play two games and wrap up the tournament by 5 p.m.

Win or lose, Roswell and Dexter will play their first Saturday games at 9 a.m., with Goddard playing at 11 a.m.

The run rule will be enforced and the game will end when one team is up by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

“The Mack” is located across the street from Brainard Baseball Field at 1200 W. Gilchrist Ave. in Artesia.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Dearing takes gold! Roller derby comes to Roswell; Sugar Zombies to hold first event Saturday at Boys & Girls Club »