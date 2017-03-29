Username: 1

FREETOWN, Mass. — Sharon “Sheri” (Folkes) Hadley, 71, longtime resident of Freetown [auth] and most recently of Dartmouth, MA passed away early Monday after a long illness. She was the widow of Timm Hadley and daughter of the late Robert A. Folkes, Jr. and the late Mary Catherine (Reeves) Folkes.

Born in Worcester, MA, she grew up in New Mexico having spent her teen years in Roswell, NM and returning to Massachusetts in 1970. Sheri worked as a manager at Sears in Swansea for many years. She had also worked as a waitress at the former China Royal in Fall River and the Assonet Inn.

She held a great deal of pride in her adopted hometown of Freetown, she volunteered with the Fireworks and Parade Committee there for a number of years. She is also remembered for her craft and seamstress work as well as her love and devotion toward her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Douglas F. Hadley of Berkely, Mary C. McIntosh and her husband John of Assonet, and Valerie Hadley-Carreira of E. Freetown; a brother, Steven M. Folkes of Roswell, NM; five grandchildren, Timm, Josh, Chad, Meagan and Adam.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Family will receive visitors from 8:30 to 10:30 prior to the service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National MS Society at nationalmssociety.org/Donate. For facility directions and to leave an online condolence go to hathawayfunerals.com.

