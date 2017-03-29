Username: 1

After more than 14 years working his way up the ranks, starting as a dispatcher in 2003, Commander Mike Stanton has now [auth] been promoted to Deputy Chief of Police by Chief Phil Smith. The promotion takes effect March 31. (Submitted Photo)

A 14-and-a half year veteran of the Roswell Police Department has been named the department’s new deputy chief, succeeding retired former deputy chief Brad McFadin.

Mike Stanton promotion from his current rank of commander will be effective Friday, the RPD said in a news release Wednesday.

Stanton began his career at RPD as a dispatcher in 2003 when the department did its own dispatching before the current regional dispatch center was established to handle multiple agencies. Stanton became a patrol officer in 2005.

Stanton has served in RPD as a patrol sergeant, a violent-crime task force detective and the commander of the Support Services Division, the position he has held since September 2014.

“Mike Stanton has worked his way through the ranks with efficiency and professionalism,” said Chief Phil Smith. “Deputy Chief Stanton embraces the Roswell Police Department’s commitment to community outreach and agency transparency, which contribute to achieving the goal of improving our community’s quality of life. I am quite proud of Deputy Chief Stanton’s ongoing commitment to our departmental mission and look forward to his future contributions in his new capacity.”

Stanton described his promotion as an exciting opportunity.

“I am appreciative of the trust Chief Smith and our other city leadership have placed in me,” Stanton said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with Chief Smith toward building strong community partnerships. Through these partnerships, we hope to have a significant effect on crime while cultivating a culture of trust between the Roswell Police Department and the community we serve.”

