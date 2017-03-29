Username: 1

Rosario R. Prieto, 91 years old was born on October 26, 1925 to Jose and Trinidad Ramirez in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jose, Rafael and Angel Ramirez and her husband, Pedro Prieto.

Rosario is survived by her sons Augustin Prieto of Bakersfield, CA, Samuel Prieto and wife Zuzanna of Baltimore, MD; daughter Elia Patterson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Michelle and husband Rafael Hargrave, Jennifer Merritt, Eric Prieto, Dianne and husband Dell Thornhill and Sofia Prieto; great-grandchildren [auth] Ashli and husband Raul Saenz and Stephen Hargrave; brother Agustin Ramirez and wife Raquel of Las Cruces, NM; sister Senorina and husband Aquilino Morales of El Paso, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Rosario was orphaned at the age of six, she and her siblings were then raised by her eldest brother Rafael and wife Josefina Ramirez. She married Pedro Prieto in December 1944. Rosario was a housewife and worked at various jobs over the years. She worked for the H.E.L.P Centers in Hagerman and Dexter as an attendant, at the Working Mother’s Day Care as an assistant cook and as a sewing and upholstery instruction. Rosario loved sewing and all types of needlework and gardening. She always had a large garden and was known for her fresh produce, especially her green chili.

Rosario was very active and attended the Senior Center at Midway until she suffered a series of strokes two years ago after which she became a resident at Casa Maria Nursing Home in Roswell.

Mrs. Prieto passed away at ENMMC on Sunday, March 26, 2017 with her son by her side.

Viewing will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following at 2 p.m. A brief graveside farewell at South Park Cemetery will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

