The oil and gas industry in the southwestern part of the United States has seen modest growth for the first part of the year, and many industry participants predict rising oil and gas prices by year-end, a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas indicates.

In the analysis of survey results released Wednesday, the Dallas Fed indicated that oil and gas activity increased in first quarter 2017, the second quarter in a row that growth has been reported by industry respondents. Oil services firms also saw increased business, but at a slower rate than in the previous quarter.

Data was collected March 15 through March 23, with 153 energy firms responding to the survey, the report indicates. Of the respondents, 78 were [auth] exploration and production firms and 75 were oil services companies. The Dallas Fed covers southeastern New Mexico in addition to Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Fifty-percent of exploration and production firms participating reported an increase in business activity for first-quarter 2017. Oil production activity increased for 34.2 percent of firms, while gas production increased for 36.5 percent of companies. Employment increased by only 9 percent for exploration and production firms, but employee hours went up among 12.8 percent of businesses and wages and benefits increased for 26.9 percent of firms. Asked about the outlook for their firms, 48.7 percent of exploration and production companies said conditions had improved.

In the oil services sector, 60 percent reported an increase in overall business activity. Employment increased for 31.1 percent of the respondents, while employee hours increased for 47.9 percent of firms. Wages and benefits were up for 24.3 percent of oil services firms responding. Business outlook was reported as improved for 67.1 percent of companies.

The majority of respondents, about 64 percent, expect West Texas Intermediate oil prices to be between $50 and $59 a barrel by the end of 2017. The average price of WTI oil was $47.73 a barrel during the survey period.

The majority also expect an increase in natural gas prices. About 55 percent of companies projected that the Henry Hub spot prices for natural gas would be between $3 to $3.49 per million British thermal units by year-end. During the survey period, the price was $2.49 MMBtu.

The exploration and productions respondents also indicated that WTI oil prices need to be between $46 a barrel and $55 a barrel for them to drill new wells profitably, with the variances depending on where they were drilling.

Thirteen businesses operating in the Permian Basin in the Midland area indicated prices would need to be about $46 a barrel, while eight firms operating in shale formations outside of the Eagle Ford and Oklahoma areas said prices would need to be $55 a barrel. The majority of respondents, 40, indicated that they need prices at about $53 a barrel to drill profitably.

The full report is available on the Dallas Fed website, dallasfed.org.

