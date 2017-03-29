Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the [auth] newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Derald W Helms, 56, of the 100 block of East Mescalero Road, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of public nuisance.

Robert Espinoza Gutierrez, 60, of the 600 block of Cherry Street, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession for abuse.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Cedar Avenue at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $440.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Country Club Road at 11:45 Tuesday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $750.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Richardson Avenue at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $400.

